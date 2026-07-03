The Napolitan Victory Awards celebrates 15 Years as Global Standard in Political Communication and Creative Advertising

Napolitan Victory Awards - Napolitans David Silva, member of the winning team behind the Campaign of the Year for President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Elena Fernández, CEO of Smartia Group, one of the most recognized winners at the Napolitan Victory Awards 2025.

Calling all political consultants, strategists, creatives, activists and governments around the world to vie for over 100 award categories.

Winning a Napolitan means much more than an award — it means recognizing the professionalism and talent of its recipients.” — Mauricio Jaitt, President, WAPAS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Academy of Political Arts and Sciences(WAPAS) has opened the call for entries for the 2026 Napolitan Victory Awards , the leading recognition program for excellence in political communication and creative advertising in the Americas, Europe, and around the world. Now celebrating its 15th year, the Academy recognizes outstanding work across more than 100 categories spanning electoral campaigns, government communication, digital strategy, creative production, political consulting, leadership and activism.Since its founding in 2012, the Napolitan Victory Awards have grown from a regional recognition serving Latin America and Spain into a global awards ceremony with awardees from Brazil, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Ghana, Gabon, Haiti, Qatar, the United States, and more than 20 additional countries. The 2026 edition marks the most significant structural evolution in the program's history."Fifteen years after launching this program, we feel a deep responsibility toward those who have dedicated their careers to political communication." said Mauricio Jaitt, President of the Washington Academy of Political Arts and Sciences. "Winning a Napolitan means much more than an award: it means recognizing the professionalism and talent of its recipients. This edition celebrates the commitment to excellence that has defined us from the very first day."Early bird registration is open through July 15, 2026. Complete program information, category descriptions, rules and regulations, and entry forms are available at napolitans.org/convocatoria About the Napolitan Victory AwardsThe most highly coveted awards in political communication, the Napolitan Victory Awards are unique in their field, receiving entries from approximately 30 countries. The awards are named after Joseph Napolitan, widely regarded as the father of modern political consulting. Since 2012, the Napolitans have been held and hailed by the international media as the Oscars of Politics and are presented annually by The Washington Academy of Political Arts and SciencesHonoring talent and success in political communications, election campaigns, and governments, these awards also recognize exceptional contributions in digital and technological media, the press corps, academic institutions, and leaders in freedom, democracy, and political excellence.

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