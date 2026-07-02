HUD Unveils "Made in America" Theme for Innovative Housing Showcase

WASHINGTON – Secretary Turner announced the “Made in America” theme for HUD’s sixth annual Innovative Housing Showcase, returning to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. September 22 - September 24, 2026. The Freedom 250 event will showcase American innovations that can help expand housing supply, lower construction costs, and make homeownership more attainable.

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“The future of American housing is built right here at home,” said Secretary Turner. “As we celebrate 250 years of independence, HUD is proud to showcase the builders, manufacturers, and innovators whose perseverance, ingenuity, and pioneering spirit carry our nation’s legacy of innovation forward – creating new opportunities for the next generation of Americans to achieve homeownership.”

The event will bring together America’s leading innovators, builders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore how new technologies and creative housing solutions can help address the nation’s housing needs. The 2026 showcase will feature interactive exhibits, full-sized prototype homes, and the latest advances in building technologies.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. In addition to the exhibits, visitors can attend expert-led discussions.

Resources:

HUD is currently accepting applications from exhibitors showcasing innovative housing technologies, building products, and construction methods.

Interested parties can apply here. HUD will announce finalized exhibitors and programming related to the Showcase in the coming months.

Updates will be posted on the Innovative Housing Showcase website.

Media inquiries should be directed to [email protected].

More information about previous showcases is available here.



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