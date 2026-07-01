The Honeymoon is Over for Kelly Ayotte

Kelly Ayotte has a problem. A new survey from UNH shows Ayotte’s approval ratings continue to be the worst of any first-term Governor in New Hampshire in 30+ years. Yes, this even includes failed one-term governor Craig Benson. Ayotte’s approval ratings have dropped nearly every month since she took office, and less than half of the state approves of her job as governor. New Hampshire’s dire affordability crisis is one of Ayotte’s own making: slashing funding for affordable housing initiatives, raising health care costs on hardworking Granite Staters, and funneling millions of taxpayer dollars into her private school voucher scheme. As the latest polling shows, Kelly Ayotte’s failed leadership has turned Granite Staters off. Just yesterday, UNH also released a new survey showing a whopping 62% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s overall job as president, and 58% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy. This is bad news for Ayotte, who has refused to stand up to Donald Trump as he’s “delivered nothing but higher costs and uncertainty for small businesses and working families across New Hampshire.” “Instead of climbing towers, Kelly should be focused on making life less expensive for Granite Staters,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Maybe then she would actually climb in the polls. But that won’t happen.”

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