Public Meetings Scheduled in Central Texas July 8, 9 to Discuss Public Plan Use for Bear Creek State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

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AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is hosting a second round of public meeting in Kerrville and Houston to gather feedback on the Public Use Plan for Bear Creek State Park. This phase builds on community engagement conducted in May of this year and will share how that input has helped shape planning directions for the expansion area.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review planning directions related to day use recreation, trail types, visitor access, and the prioritization pf park features, as part of a broader effort to protect sensitive landscapes, ease visitor pressures, and thoughtfully broaden access to the park’s geological, ecological, and cultural resources. The Public Use Plan will guide future decisions related to access, trail design, and long-term resource protection.

Maps showing proposed facilities and potential recreation areas and trail connections will be available at the meetings, along with opportunities to ask questions and provide additional input.

Anyone unable to attend can share feedback online through a questionnaire that will launch on July 8. The questionnaire will remain open for 30 days, is mobile-friendly, and will be available in both English and Spanish. More information is available, and the survey will be located on the Bear Creek State Park project webpage on the TPWD website.

Details about the scheduled meetings for Kerrville and Houston are below:

Kerrville

Wednesday, July 8, 6–8 p.m.

Kerrville Schreiner Park Recreation Hall

2385 Bandera Hwy.

Kerrville, TX 78028

Houston

Thursday, July 9, 6–8 p.m.

Houston Arboretum and Nature Center

4501 Woodway Dr.

Houston, TX 77024

To request a reasonable modification at these meetings, please fill out the online modification request form at least two weeks before the meeting date. If you need help or have questions, please email us at: accessibility@tpwd.texas.gov.

For more information, contact Maria Malone, Texas State Parks Senior Park Planner, (512) 389-8305, maria.malone@tpwd.texas.gov.