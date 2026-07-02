MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: High Street CLOSED between Kansas Expressway (Route 13) and Nettleton Avenue
Where: High Street CLOSED between Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) and Nettleton Avenue in Springfield
When: Tuesday, July 7, for up to 18 days
What: City of Springfield road work
Traffic Impacts:
- High Street CLOSED between Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) and Nettleton Avenue in Springfield
- Northbound Kansas Expressway (Route 13) right turn lane to eastbound High Street CLOSED
- Southbound Kansas Expressway (Route 13) left turn lane to eastbound High Street CLOSED
- Kansas Expressway (Route 13) is Open
- Signed detours will direct traffic
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes.
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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