Hankins Holdings LLC Invests in Artificial Intelligence to Meet the Next Generation of Consumer Expectations

Hankins Holdings LLC THe House of Vacuums

Technology investments are helping the company streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and build a smarter, more efficient business for the future.

AI isn’t our strategy—serving customers better is. Artificial intelligence is simply one of the tools helping us build a smarter, faster, and more responsive company.” — Cory Hankins

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer expectations continue to evolve, Hankins Holdings LLC is investing in the future by integrating artificial intelligence and advanced technology across multiple areas of its business. The initiative reflects a long-term strategy focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening customer experiences, and creating a more agile organization prepared for the demands of modern commerce.Rather than viewing artificial intelligence as a replacement for human interaction, Hankins Holdings sees AI as a powerful business tool that allows its team to work smarter, respond faster, and devote more time to the moments where personal relationships matter most.“We’re not using AI to replace people,” said Cory L. Hankins, Managing Partner of Hankins Holdings LLC. “We’re using it to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce repetitive tasks, improve decision-making, and ultimately create a better experience for our customers. Technology should enhance great service—not replace it.”Across its portfolio of companies, Hankins Holdings has implemented AI-assisted workflows that support content creation, customer communications, operational planning, internal documentation, marketing strategy, data analysis, and business process optimization. By automating time-consuming administrative tasks, employees can focus on delivering knowledgeable service, solving customer challenges, and building lasting relationships.The investment comes as businesses across virtually every industry are facing increased pressure to do more with fewer resources while customers expect immediate responses, personalized experiences, and seamless interactions. Hankins Holdings believes companies that successfully blend technology with authentic customer care will be best positioned for long-term success.Artificial intelligence is also playing an increasingly important role behind the scenes. Leadership uses AI-powered analysis to evaluate business performance, explore operational improvements, identify emerging trends, strengthen strategic planning, and accelerate research that once required significant manual effort.“Our customers don’t necessarily see every technology we’re using,” Hankins said. “What they do experience is quicker communication, more consistent service, better information, and a company that’s constantly improving. That’s where AI creates real value.”The company’s approach reflects a broader philosophy that innovation should be intentional, measurable, and customer-focused. Every technology investment is evaluated based on whether it enhances efficiency, supports employees, and creates meaningful improvements for the customer experience.As a company with roots dating back decades, Hankins Holdings views innovation as a continuation of its commitment to excellence rather than a departure from tradition. The organization believes that embracing new technology while maintaining strong personal relationships is essential to remaining competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.“Consumer expectations aren’t slowing down,” Hankins added. “People want answers faster. They expect businesses to be available, informed, and efficient. Companies that refuse to adapt risk falling behind. Our responsibility is to continue evolving while staying true to the values that built this company.”The company’s technology initiatives also reinforce its commitment to responsible growth. By leveraging AI to streamline operations, improve internal collaboration, and optimize decision-making, Hankins Holdings is creating a scalable business model capable of supporting future expansion without sacrificing service quality.Looking ahead, the organization plans to continue exploring emerging technologies that align with its long-term vision while maintaining a deliberate, practical approach to implementation. Artificial intelligence will remain one component of a broader strategy centered on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.“Our goal has never been to become the biggest company,” Hankins said. “Our goal is to become one of the most efficient, responsive, and trusted companies in the industries we serve. AI is helping us achieve that vision.”About Hankins Holdings LLCFounded on the belief that exceptional businesses are built through innovation, accountability, and service, Hankins Holdings LLC is a diversified holding company headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. Through its portfolio of companies—including The House of Vacuums , The House of Sewing, and other affiliated ventures—the organization continues to invest in technologies, operational excellence, and customer-first solutions that position it for long-term growth. By combining decades of industry expertise with forward-thinking innovation, Hankins Holdings remains committed to delivering exceptional value while continually adapting to the evolving needs of consumers and the marketplace.

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