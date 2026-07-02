iDVI, powered by Autoflow, announces its rebranding to reflect product growth

Today, we are one of the largest virtual inspection platforms in the US. That kind of growth in clients, functionality, and results changes you as a company, and our new logo and website reflect that.” — Scott Smyer, Sr. Director, Business Development at Autoflow

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDVI, a cutting-edge virtual inspection platform designed to help claims adjusters receive inspection reports faster and at a lower cost compared to traditional physical inspections, launches its rebranding, which includes a slight name change, color scheme, logo, and website. Due to iDVI’s growth, the natural next step was for the platform’s presentation to grow with it.

“When we launched iDVI in 2021 with our first client, CNA National, I genuinely did not know if this would become a viable business,” explains Scott Smyer, Autoflow’s senior director of business development, who brings nearly 20 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space. “Today, we are one of the largest virtual inspection platforms in the U.S. That kind of growth in clients, functionality, and results changes you as a company, and our new logo and website reflect that. We feel like the legitimate, professional provider that we’ve grown into, and this updated look shows it.”

The evolution of the iDVI platform marks a strategic shift in how claims adjusters manage inspection lifecycles. By leveraging advanced automation, iDVI dramatically improves financial efficiency, reducing per-inspection overhead by approximately 78%. Beyond cost reduction, the platform mitigates risk through sophisticated, AI-driven fraud detection, while maintaining transparency with a streamlined, transactional pricing model that empowers businesses to scale effectively.

Time is a critical asset in claims management, and iDVI addresses this by shifting the paradigm from days to hours. The platform eliminates the need for technician travel or manual downloads, replacing outdated processes with seamless, two-way text communication and automated, three-channel adjuster alerts. This acceleration allows teams to complete workflows in minutes, ensuring that comprehensive reports are delivered with the speed and accuracy that modern operations expect.

In addition to the virtual claims inspection platform, Autoflow delivers digital solutions for vehicle inspections, workflow management, communication, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. Created by a multi-shop owner, Autoflow focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a lasting customer service experience.

Take iDVI for a test drive with a free trial to experience what it can do for your business. For more information, visit https://idvi.io.

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About iDVI

iDVI, powered by Autoflow, is an innovative, virtual inspection platform designed to expedite the warranty claims adjudication process. The platform leverages advanced automation to streamline workflows, mitigate risk through sophisticated fraud detection, and improve loss ratios. With its secure, browser-based, no-download design, iDVI allows claims adjusters and repair shops to capture vital inspection media -- including photos, videos, and notes -- in minutes. For more information about how iDVI can streamline your claims process, visit https://idvi.io.

About Autoflow

Founded in 2012, Autoflow is an end-to-end CRM and workflow automation platform for automotive repair shops. Trusted by shops across the United States, Canada, and Australia, Autoflow helps businesses improve customer communication, automate workflows, and close more repair orders, all without requiring a change to their existing shop management system. Autoflow is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area.

iDVI explained in less than two minutes!

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