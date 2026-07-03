Story Monsters Press Signs International Publishing Partnership to Bring Children’s Books to Readers In Mainland China
Official Agreement Opens New Opportunities for Children’s Authors Seeking Chinese-Language PublicationCHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Story Monsters Press proudly announced the official signing of an international publishing partnership with Shaanxi Science and Technology Press during the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference in Chicago.
The agreement creates new opportunities for select children’s books to be translated, published, and distributed throughout Mainland China, helping connect young readers across cultures through stories that inspire literacy, imagination, kindness, perseverance, and positive character development.
The official signing ceremony brought together representatives from Story Monsters Press, Shaanxi Science and Technology Press, and the Maeya Culture Exchange Group to celebrate the beginning of a long-term publishing relationship dedicated to expanding access to quality children’s literature.
Story Monsters Press is honored to partner with Shaanxi Science and Technology Press (陕西科学技术出版社), a respected educational publisher headquartered in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, China. Founded in 1979, the publishing house is recognized for its educational, scientific, and children’s publications, as well as its commitment to international publishing.
Story Monsters Press also extends its sincere appreciation to Lynn Tang, Chairwoman of the Maeya Culture Exchange Group, whose vision and leadership helped make this partnership possible. Special thanks are also extended to Mr. Zhou Weijun and Mr. Li Long of Shaanxi Science and Technology Press for their confidence in Story Monsters Press and their shared commitment to expanding opportunities for children’s literature.
“This is one of the most meaningful milestones of my 40-year publishing career,” said Linda F. Radke, President, Publisher, and Monster-in-Chief of Story Monsters Press. “For more than four decades, Story Monsters Press has been committed to helping children discover the joy of reading through books that inspire curiosity, creativity, kindness, and character. This partnership opens an exciting new chapter by allowing those stories to reach young readers across cultures and around the world.”
Story Monsters Press is now seeking outstanding children’s books for readers through sixth grade for consideration for Chinese-language publication and distribution. Titles from Story Monsters Press, other publishers, and independently published authors are welcome, provided the Chinese-language rights are available. Authors and publishers retain ownership of all other rights.
To learn more about the Chinese Edition Publishing Program or submit a title for consideration, visit:
https://storymonsters.com/store/chinese-edition-publishing-program
Jeff Heller
Story Monsters Press
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