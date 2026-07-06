Attorney Gordon McKernan and Keyala Cottrell Partner for Second Annual New Orleans Backpack Giveaway

Children having fun at McKernan and Cottrell’s back-to-school event last year.

McKernan and Cottrell will give away 432 backpacks and supply kits to New Orleans students for second consecutive year.

Every child deserves to start the school year with the tools they need to succeed. We're proud to once again partner with Keyala to support New Orleans families.” — Gordon McKernan

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is partnering with New Orleans business owner and community partner Keyala Cottrell for their second annual backpack giveaway. The event will provide 432 backpacks filled with school supply kits to students in the New Orleans area ahead of the upcoming school year.The giveaway will take place on Saturday, July 25, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Treme Recreation Community Center, located at 900 N. Villere St. Councilman Freddie King III of District C helped secure the venue for the second consecutive year.Families will receive backpacks and supply kits on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Children must attend with a parent or guardian to receive a backpack. The afternoon will also include free food, face painting, a photo booth, gift card giveaways and other family-friendly activities.McKernan and Cottrell will co-host the event with LaTangela Fay, assistant program director and on-air personality for Cumulus Baton Rouge. Special guest Marlon "Big Fav" Favorite will also attend."Every child deserves to start the school year with the tools they need to succeed," McKernan said. "We're proud to once again partner with Keyala to support New Orleans families."The backpack giveaway continues Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ commitment to supporting Louisiana communities through local outreach initiatives and partnerships.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana personal injury law firm with offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (504) 800-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

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