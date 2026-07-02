Governor Kotek Announces Leadership Transition at the Oregon Health Authority

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek today announced a leadership transition at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Dr. Sejal Hathi has decided to step down from her position as Director to focus on family, personal priorities and the next chapter of life and service, effective August 1, 2026. Having accepted the resignation, Governor Kotek expressed her appreciation for Dr. Hathi’s service, noting her leadership and strong commitment to strengthening health care and Oregon’s public health system during her tenure.

To ensure continuity and stability, Governor Kotek has appointed Fariborz Pakseresht to serve as Interim Director of OHA beginning July 6, at which point he will collaborate with Dr. Hathi on a thoughtful transition.

Pakseresht brings 35 years of public service experience, including leadership roles across four state agencies and eight years as Director of the Oregon Department of Human Services. He is known for values-driven leadership, a deep commitment to equity, and steady guidance through complex system transitions. His focus on improving the health and wellbeing of all Oregonians will support OHA during this interim period.

“Oregon remains steadfast in our commitment to expanding access to care, advancing health equity, and strengthening the systems that serve our communities,” Governor Kotek said. “I am grateful to Dr. Hathi for her service, and I appreciate Fariborz Pakseresht for stepping in to support this critical work as we recruit for a permanent director.”

The Governor’s Office will share updates on the recruitment process as it moves forward.