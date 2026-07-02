Grammy & NAACP Award-Nominated Filmmaker Isaac Yowman's SINCERELY BRAD Premieres on The Roku Channel July 4

Funded by Adidas's Honoring Black Excellence Grant, the film explores black ambition & legacy against the backdrop of America’s new space race.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set in a politically divided aerospace city, SINCERELY BRAD follows a Black astronaut forced to navigate love, ambition, and identity as personal stakes collide with a world-changing space mission that could alter both their future and humanity's. The timely new narrative film from Grammy and NAACP Award-nominated director Isaac Yowman is slated to premiere on The Roku Channel on July 4.Funded in part through adidas' Honoring Black Excellence Grant, awarded to Yowman at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, SINCERELY BRAD explores themes of interracial relationships, generational pressure, and the emotional complexities of identity in modern America through the lens of aerospace.The drama stars Patrick Walker (DOC, Lessons in Chemistry), Carl Anthony Payne II (Martin, The Cosby Show, Lot Patrol), Cinthya Carmona (Greenhouse Academy, Mariposa de Barrio), and Veronika Dash (CSI, iCarly, Cadillac Records). Yowman co-wrote the screenplay with Greg Cally and produced the film alongside longtime collaborator Jessica Law-Davis.Following its debut at New York's SVA Theater, SINCERELY BRAD screened to a packed, at-capacity audience and quickly sparked industry buzz, drawing notable attendees including acclaimed director Benny Boom, actress and singer Naturi Naughton, and actor Will Catlett. Building on that momentum, the film continued its successful screening run with exclusive sold-out private screenings at The London West Hollywood and Houston's historic River Oaks Theatre.Loosely inspired by the historic Artemis II mission and astronaut Victor Glover's groundbreaking journey, the film arrives at a pivotal cultural moment as conversations surrounding space exploration, race, and the future of humanity continue to evolve. With growing public attention surrounding SpaceX's anticipated IPO and the recent success of the Emmy-nominated documentary The Space Race, Yowman's vision feels increasingly timely despite first conceiving the story in 2020.Yowman and IYO Visuals are currently developing a feature-length adaptation of SINCERELY BRAD and are actively seeking strategic partners to expand the story for wider theatrical and streaming audiences.

Sincerely Brad (Official Trailer)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.