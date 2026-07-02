NHDP Statement Ahead of the One-Year Anniversary of Republicans Passing Trump’s Big Ugly Bill It has been nearly one year since Congressional Republicans passed Donald Trump’s Big Ugly Bill. In response, NHDP Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: "It’s been one year since Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans voted to rip health care away from Granite Staters. Trump’s devastating bill — which John Sununu and Scott Brown both support — has already left more than 13,000 Granite Staters without basic coverage, forced rural health care centers to close their doors or pushed them to the brink of closure, and ripped food out of the hands of thousands of Granite Staters. Meanwhile, Kelly Ayotte has stood by all of this chaos, and now, thanks to her state budget, an estimated 20,000 Granite Staters are paying new monthly Medicaid premiums just to keep the health care they rely on. The choice this November is clear: Democrats will fight to make health care more affordable for Granite Staters, and Republicans will do whatever they can to take it away from families and seniors."

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