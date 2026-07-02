Millville Road closed in Middleburg July 20 - Aug. 20

MIDDLEBURG – Millville Road (Route 743) between St Louis Road (Route 611) and Snake Hill Road (Route 744) will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, July 20, until Thursday, Aug. 20, for drainage pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Millville Road during the monthlong closure will have access but will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement (located approximately a quarter-mile west of Snake Hill Road and a quarter-mile east of Melrose Farm Lane, adjacent to the property at 35801 Millville Road) in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via St Louis Road and Snake Hill Road back to Millville Road. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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