Schuman Homes Expands Custom Home Building Across Savannah and St. Simons Island, GA

The Savannah builder now serves The Landings, South Harbor, Southbridge, Savannah Quarters, Richmond Hill, and St. Simons Island with real-time build updates.

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schuman Homes, LLC , a custom home builder based in Savannah, Georgia, today announced its continued expansion across southeast Georgia’s most desirable communities, along with a newly established presence on St. Simons Island. For homeowners searching for a custom home builder in Savannah, The Landings, South Harbor, Southbridge, Savannah Quarters, Richmond Hill, or St. Simons Island, Schuman Homes offers local expertise backed by a modern, transparent building process.Schuman Homes builds custom homes throughout southeast Georgia, with an established presence in some of the region’s premier residential communities, including:The Landings — custom homes in one of Savannah’s most established gated communitiesSouth Harbor — custom home building in this growing Chatham County waterfront-area communitySouthbridge — golf-course community custom homes near SavannahSavannah Quarters — custom homes in this master-planned Savannah communityRichmond Hill, GA — custom home builder serving the Richmond Hill marketSt. Simons Island, GA — Schuman Homes’ newest market, bringing custom coastal home building to the Golden IslesThis expansion means homeowners across southeast Georgia and coastal Georgia now have a single trusted custom home builder to call for new construction, from Savannah’s inland communities to the barrier islands.“Growing into St. Simons was about meeting our clients where they already wanted to build,” said Stephen Schuman, Owner of Schuman Homes. “We’re not changing what we do — we’re just bringing the same standard of craftsmanship to a new part of the coast.”A key part of Schuman Homes’ approach is its commitment to transparency throughout the home building process. Using the JobTread construction management platform, clients receive daily build updates, progress photos, and drone video footage of their home under construction — a feature especially valued by homeowners who are building a custom home locally in Savannah or coastal Georgia while living out of town. The company also provides an in-house selection specialist, who works directly with homeowners to manage design choices and material selections throughout the build, helping keep the custom home building process on schedule and stress-free from start to finish.“A lot of our clients are building from out of town, so we made sure they never feel disconnected from the process,” said Schuman. “Between JobTread updates and our in-house selection specialist, they can watch their home come together in real time, no matter where they are.”To learn more, visit https://schuman.homes/ Inquiries can be sent to schumanHomes@gmail.comFrequently Asked QuestionsWhere does Schuman Homes build custom homes?Schuman Homes builds custom homes in Savannah, GA and throughout southeast Georgia, including The Landings, South Harbor, Southbridge, Savannah Quarters, Richmond Hill, and St. Simons Island.Is Schuman Homes taking on new custom home projects on St. Simons Island?Yes. St. Simons Island is Schuman Homes’ newest market, and the company is actively building custom homes there for clients seeking a coastal Georgia home builder.How does Schuman Homes keep out-of-town clients updated during construction?Schuman Homes uses the JobTread platform to provide clients with daily updates, progress photos, and drone video of their custom home build, so homeowners can follow along in real time no matter where they live.Does Schuman Homes help with design and material selections?Yes. Schuman Homes provides an in-house selection specialist who works directly with clients throughout the build to manage design choices and material selections, keeping the process organized and on schedule.Watch "The Family Behind Schuman Homes" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWMArrM_7mU About Schuman HomesSchuman Homes, LLC is a custom home builder based in Savannah, Georgia, serving southeast Georgia communities including The Landings, South Harbor, Southbridge, Savannah Quarters, and Richmond Hill, with a newly expanded presence on St. Simons Island. Schuman Homes is known for pairing quality craftsmanship with a modern, transparent client experience — using the JobTread platform to deliver daily construction updates, photos, and drone video, so clients can stay connected to their custom home build no matter where they’re located. An in-house selection specialist supports clients throughout the design and materials process, ensuring a smooth, well-organized path from groundbreaking to move-in for every custom home Schuman Homes builds.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.