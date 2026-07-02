Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 6% CAGR By 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for accurate and timely detection of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is becoming increasingly crucial in healthcare settings worldwide. One such critical focus is on methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing, which plays a vital role in infection control and treatment. Let’s explore the current market size, factors driving its growth, regional trends, and key segments shaping the MRSA testing industry.

Forecasted Expansion of the MRSA Testing Market Size

The MRSA testing market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue this trajectory. From an estimated value of $3.95 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $4.18 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing awareness about antibiotic resistance, expansion in diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, enhanced hospital infection control programs, and more frequent use of culture-based diagnostic methods.

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Projected Market Growth and Emerging Trends in MRSA Testing

Looking ahead, the MRSA testing market is anticipated to expand robustly, reaching $5.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0%. This positive outlook is driven by greater adoption of rapid molecular diagnostic technologies, growing investments in precision medicine and pathogen genomics, the spread of automated laboratory systems, rising demand for real-time infection surveillance, and intensified regulatory efforts to control antimicrobial resistance. Notable trends during this period include increased use of point-of-care MRSA testing in hospitals, greater implementation of automated microbiology workflows, expansion of infection surveillance programs, and higher demand for multiplex assays aimed at screening hospital-acquired infections.

Understanding MRSA Testing and Its Clinical Importance

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing encompasses a variety of diagnostic approaches designed to detect MRSA bacteria in clinical samples. These methods typically involve molecular diagnostics, culture-based techniques, and immunoassays that ensure precise and prompt identification of resistant strains. MRSA testing is widely utilized in hospitals, diagnostic labs, and outpatient environments to help prevent infection spread and to guide appropriate antibiotic therapies effectively.

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Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections as a Key Market Driver

A major factor fueling the MRSA testing market is the rising occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). These infections develop in patients during their stay in healthcare facilities due to complex medical procedures and the vulnerability of immunocompromised individuals, creating ideal conditions for opportunistic pathogens like MRSA. Early identification of colonized patients through MRSA testing enables healthcare providers to enforce isolation measures and prevent wider transmission within facilities. For example, in August 2025, the UK Health Security Agency reported 81 MRSA bacteremia cases, marking an 8.0% increase from 75 cases in August 2024. This increase highlights the ongoing challenge HAIs present and underscores the growing demand for reliable MRSA diagnostics.

Regional Outlook and Growth Opportunities in the MRSA Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the MRSA testing market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, fueled by expanding healthcare facilities, rising infection awareness, and improvements in diagnostic capabilities. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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