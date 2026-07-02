SLED Charges Spartanburg County Man with Insurance Fraud
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Cory William Smith, 38, with Forgery – Value $10,000 or More on Monday, June 29, 2026. The South Carolina Department of Insurance requested the SLED investigation.
Details can be found in the attached warrant.
Smith was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.
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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov
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