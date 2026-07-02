KAIROS APPOINTS JENNIFER LEWIS AS BOARD PRESIDENT

Jennifer Lewis, Kairos Board President Kairos Logo Lane Services Building

Experienced Healthcare Executive and Longtime Kairos Volunteer Assumes Leadership Role

I believe every child, young adult, and family deserves access to compassionate mental health care, and I have seen firsthand the difference Kairos makes in the lives of those we serve.” — Jennifer Lewis

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairos is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Lewis as President of its Board of Directors. Lewis brings more than two decades of leadership experience in healthcare operations and nonprofit service, along with a longstanding commitment to improving the lives of youth, young adults, and families throughout Oregon.Lewis offers more than 20 years of leadership in healthcare operations and community-focused organizations, driven by a dedication to supporting children, adolescents, and caregivers across Oregon. As Chief Executive Officer of Delphina Solutions, she oversees strategic and operational initiatives while drawing on extensive knowledge of reimbursement systems, regulatory oversight, clinical information platforms, practitioner enrollment, and organizational effectiveness. Her professional background includes work with primary care clinics, mental health providers, peer support specialists, rehabilitation specialists, and complementary wellness practices.A Certified Professional Coder and Certified Professional Biller, Lewis is an active member of the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC). Throughout her career, she has held multiple leadership positions within the organization's Eugene Chapter, including President, Vice President, and Treasurer.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Lewis has been a dedicated volunteer leader for Kairos, most recently serving as Treasurer of the Board of Directors. She assumes the presidency at a pivotal time for the organization as Kairos continues expanding access to behavioral health services across Oregon, including its recent $2.1 million investment in Lane Services, a new outpatient behavioral health clinic serving youth, young adults, and families in Eugene, Springfield, and throughout Lane County."Oregon continues to face significant challenges when it comes to mental health access, particularly for young people," said Lewis. "I believe every child, young adult, and family deserves access to compassionate mental health care, and I have seen firsthand the difference Kairos makes in the lives of those we serve. Every day, Kairos helps young people and families find hope, healing, and the support they need to move forward. I am honored to serve as Board President and help advance this important mission."According to national rankings, Oregon continues to face significant behavioral health challenges, including limited access to mental health services and concerning rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation among youth and young adults. Kairos works to address these challenges through a continuum of behavioral health services designed to meet the growing needs of children, youth, young adults, and families across the state."Jennifer brings an exceptional combination of professional expertise, nonprofit leadership experience, and genuine passion for the work we do," said Jeremy Harle, Executive Director of Kairos. "Her extensive background in healthcare administration, financial oversight, and organizational leadership makes her uniquely qualified to lead our Board of Directors. Just as importantly, she understands the challenges facing Oregon's youth and families and shares our commitment to expanding access to quality behavioral health care. The depth of experience and perspective she brings to our board is tremendous. I look forward to working even more closely with Jennifer in her new role as Board President as we continue advancing our mission and growing our impact throughout Oregon."As Board President, Lewis will help guide strategic planning, governance, community engagement, and organizational growth initiatives as Kairos continues expanding services and strengthening outcomes for the individuals and families it serves.About KairosFounded in 1977, Kairos provides comprehensive behavioral health services for children, youth, young adults, and families throughout Oregon. Services include outpatient mental health treatment, residential treatment, crisis services, skills training, youth peer support, family support services, and therapeutic foster care. Kairos is committed to helping individuals build resilience, develop life skills, and achieve their fullest potential through compassionate, evidence-based care.Today, Kairos serves communities throughout Oregon, including Eugene, Springfield, Medford, Grants Pass, Salem, and Coos Bay. Through innovative programs, dedicated staff, and strong community partnerships, Kairos continues its mission of creating hope, healing, and opportunity for individuals and families facing behavioral health challenges.

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