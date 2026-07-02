Ahead Of July 4th Travel Weekend, NYS Thruway Authority Launches Redesigned Mobile App

Modern Platform Gives Travelers Access to Live Cameras, Real-Time Traffic Updates and Essential Travel Information at Their Fingertips

App Available Free in Apple App Store and Google Play

The New York State Thruway Authority today announced the launch of its newly redesigned mobile app, just ahead of the busy and historic Independence Day travel weekend. The free app provides motorists with a faster, easier way to access real-time traffic information and plan their trips across the 570-mile Thruway system.

The updated app features a modern, user-friendly design and enhanced functionality, allowing travelers to quickly view live traffic cameras, monitor roadway conditions and receive important alerts directly on their mobile devices.

“The redesigned Thruway Authority app puts critical travel information directly in the hands of our customers when they need it most,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq. “With increased traffic expected during the July 4th holiday weekend, this upgraded tool will help drivers make informed decisions, avoid delays and reach their destinations safely.”

The app’s streamlined interface improves performance and makes it easier for users to navigate features and access key travel resources with just a few taps.

Real-Time Information for Safe Travel

The newly redesigned app includes several enhancements aimed at improving the customer experience including:

Live Traffic Cameras: Access to more than 180 real-time cameras across the Thruway system

Access to more than 180 real-time cameras across the Thruway system Real-Time Traffic Updates: Up-to-the-minute information on incidents, construction, crashes, lane closures and delays

Up-to-the-minute information on incidents, construction, crashes, lane closures and delays Interactive Map: Easy-to-use mapping to help drivers plan routes

Easy-to-use mapping to help drivers plan routes Service Area Information: Locations and amenities for Service Areas and Welcome Centers including restaurants and fuel

Locations and amenities for Service Areas and Welcome Centers including restaurants and fuel Tolling Information: Access to E‑ZPass and Tolls by Mail resources (including payment options and customer support) and the toll calculator

Access to E‑ZPass and Tolls by Mail resources (including payment options and customer support) and the toll calculator Report an Issue: Let us know about concerns at Service Areas, roadway conditions or other issues across the Thruway system.

The upgraded platform was developed and designed entirely by staff within the Thruway Authority’s Information Technology Department and reflects the Authority’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to keep motorists informed and safe. The app replaces the original Thruway app which was launched in 2017.

With the summer travel season underway, drivers are encouraged to download the app before heading out so they can check traffic conditions and plan their route in advance.

All drivers are reminded that the use of handheld devices is prohibited while driving in New York State. The app includes a voice-mode feature that delivers prompts audibly, allowing for hands-free use.

Motorists should also remain alert, follow posted speed limits and allow extra travel time during peak holiday periods. While construction-related lane closures will be suspended for the Independence Day weekend, some work may continue behind permanent barriers or for emergency repairs, in line with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative to reduce travel delays and keep traffic moving. Some work zones may also have reduced speed limits for traffic shifts.

In addition, the state’s Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Motorists are urged to stay alert while driving, slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The lives of other drivers, passengers, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on it.

The NYS Thruway Authority mobile app is free and available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About the NYS Thruway Authority

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2024, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.22 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, one of the lowest recorded rates on the Thruway system since fatality rates have been documented in 1954. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide traffic fatality rate for 2024 of 1.20 and the latest New York State traffic fatality rate from 2023 of 0.93.

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