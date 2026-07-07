José Garcia Elected to Board of Trustees of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis

Rooted in more than 150 years of faith-driven care, SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis partners with donors and leaders to further SSM Health’s commitment to dignity, compassion, and exceptional care. "I have seen firsthand the impact SSM Health has on our community, and I am honored to join the Foundation Board to help advance that mission." José Garcia, President of Alberici Constructors, Inc.

West Point graduate and nonprofit founder brings executive leadership and a strong commitment to community service to Foundation Board

Throughout my career, I have believed that leadership is about serving others, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities to improve lives.” — José Garcia, President - Alberici Constructors, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis is pleased to announce the election of José Garcia , President of Alberici Constructors, Inc , to its Board of Trustees. Garcia, a seasoned construction executive and purpose-driven leader, brings a distinctive blend of operational excellence, strategic vision, and a longstanding commitment to community service to the Foundation's growing board.Garcia assumed the presidency of Alberici Constructors, Inc., a subsidiary of Alberici Corporation, in September 2024. In that role, he oversees all aspects of the diversified general contractor's long-term strategic vision and day-to-day operations, with an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Alberici's workforce. The company operates throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico and is consistently ranked among the nation's top 30 construction firms by Engineering News-Record.Garcia's academic credentials are equally distinguished. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Science in Construction Engineering Management from Stanford University, and an Executive MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.Beyond his professional responsibilities, Garcia's commitment to service is perhaps most evident through Strong to Serve, Inc., the nonprofit organization he founded and leads as CEO. The New York-based organization raises funds through athletic events to support orphaned children in developing countries, with a primary focus on Nicaragua, Garcia's birthplace. Since 2010, his hands-on dedication has reflected the values at the heart of SSM Health's mission—compassion, dignity, and service to those most in need.Garcia also serves on the Board of Directors for the Lean Construction Institute and is Executive Committee Chair of the St. Louis American Heart Association's Hard Hats with Heart initiative, further demonstrating his commitment to improving lives and strengthening communities.A member of the Young Presidents' Organization and an Aspen Institute Henry Crown Fellow, a distinction recognizing entrepreneurial leaders committed to building a better society, Garcia is equally at home inspiring change on a global scale as he is in the St. Louis community. He has served as a keynote speaker for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis and as a judge for the Moonshot Idea Awards, which recognize transformative thinking in science, the humanities, and the arts."I have seen firsthand the impact SSM Health has on our community, and I am honored to join the Foundation Board to help advance that mission," said Garcia. "Throughout my career, I have believed that leadership is about serving others, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities to improve lives. I look forward to supporting the Foundation's important work."Garcia's background in leading large-scale organizations, combined with his passion for community engagement, makes him a valuable addition to the Foundation's strategic leadership."We are thrilled to welcome José Garcia to the SSM Health Foundation Board," said Craig T. Chindemi, CFRE, Vice President of Philanthropy for the Missouri–Illinois Region. "José brings the kind of leadership that goes far beyond professional credentials. His commitment to strengthening communities—through both his work at Alberici and his leadership of Strong to Serve—reflects the heart of what this Foundation is all about.""José Garcia embodies exactly the kind of leader this Foundation seeks—someone whose professional success is matched by his dedication to serving others," said Emery Skolfield, Chair of the SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis Board of Trustees. "His commitment to improving communities and his deep ties to St. Louis make him a tremendous asset to our Board, and we are honored to welcome him."For more than 150 years, SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis has partnered with donors and community leaders to advance SSM Health's mission of providing compassionate, exceptional care. Garcia's appointment further strengthens the Foundation's ability to meet the evolving needs of the communities it serves through innovation, collaboration, and service.About SSM Health Foundation – St. LouisSSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for our seven local hospitals including: SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers who make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a desire to heal those in need, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org/stl.

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