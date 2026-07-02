Elizabeth G. Mudd of Benton honored with O. Leonard Press Award

For Release: 07/02/26 8:48 AM

Elizabeth G. Mudd of Benton was recently presented with the O. Leonard Press Award, the highest honor given by the Friends of KET.

Since becoming a Friends of KET member in 2017, Mudd has been a dedicated advocate for the network, helping connect viewers in Marshall County with KET’s services and programs. KET staff and leadership are honored to recognize her outstanding dedication to volunteerism and steadfast support of the network’s mission and values.

KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, providing trusted programming, lifelong learning opportunities and essential services to more than two million people each week. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on X @KET and at facebook.com/KET.