Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children Looks to the Future at Innovation + Access Gala

LuskinOIC mascot, Ozzie The Dragon with Innovation +Access Gala Emcee, Nic Novicki. Photo credit, Mark Wang Photography. Meyer Luskin, Renee Luskin, Michael Sullivan at LuskinOIC Innovation + Access Gala. Photo credit, Mark Wang Photography. LuskinOIC Patient Ambassador, Andrea Pendarvis at LuskinOIC's Innovation + Access Gala. Photo credit, Mark Wang Photography.

Caroline Rhea, Nic Novicki, and Surprise Video Appearance by Nate Bargatze Helped Spotlight LuskinOIC's Bold $100 Million Vision for Pediatric Orthopaedic Care

LuskinOIC is embarking on a $100 million campaign to transform pediatric orthopaedic care” — Michael Sullivan, SVP and Chief Philanthropy Officer of LuskinOIC

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There were plenty of moments that had the room cheering inside Manhattan Beach Studios at the LuskinOIC Innovation + Access Gala.Caroline Rhea kept the room laughing as auctioneer. Comedian Nic Novicki took the stage after receiving a surprise video introduction from his longtime friend Nate Bargatze. Guests lined up to pose with UCLA Women's Basketball's national championship trophy. Marisa Corvo, fresh off The Voice, brought the audience to its feet, while Girls Make Beats and DJ Shigeki Ito kept the celebration moving well into the evening.Then came another memorable moment - as the New York City-themed gala paused, philanthropist and LuskinOIC namesake Meyer Luskin was surprised with a birthday cake celebrating his 100th birthday!But beyond the entertainment, the applause and the celebration was something far more significant. More than 600 physicians, philanthropists, business leaders, patient families and community supporters had gathered for a shared purpose: investing in the future of children's healthcare.For 115 years, the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children has cared for children whose families often have nowhere else to turn. Today, more than 80 percent of its patients are underinsured. Yet every year, in partnership with UCLA Health, LuskinOIC provides more than 60,000 patient visits and remains the largest provider of pediatric orthopaedic care on the West Coast.Now, the organization is preparing for its next chapter. During the evening, LuskinOIC highlighted its $100 million campaign to transform pediatric orthopaedic care—expanding specialty clinics, building a new Advanced Imaging Center designed to eliminate MRI wait times, growing its Center for Sports Medicine and Motion Analysis Lab, and creating a more accessible campus for every child and family who walks through its doors.The evening's entertainment reflected the same spirit of possibility. Rhea effortlessly balanced humor with purpose throughout the live auction – which included a signed Taylor Swift guitar! Grateful Parent, Nic Novicki—whose own family has experienced LuskinOIC's care firsthand—guided the audience through the evening with warmth, wit and genuine gratitude. Nate Bargatze's surprise video introduction set the tone for a celebration that felt as personal as it did star-studded.Guests also enjoyed performances by The Voice finalist Marisa Corvo, DJ Shigeki Ito, Natalie Fishman & Georgia Madland, and Girls Make Beats deejays - DJ Kitty and DJ Blue Butterfly. Throughout the evening, attendees explored the recreated streets of New York City inside Manhattan Beach Studios, creating a cinematic backdrop that transformed a fundraising gala into an immersive experience.The celebration also recognized two partners whose impact reaches far beyond a single evening. The UCLA Health Sarcoma Team was honored for its extraordinary collaboration with LuskinOIC, helping children receive highly specialized treatment that not only saves lives but preserves mobility, independence and quality of life.LuskinOIC also honored the Everychild Foundation, whose $1 million grant helped complete the purchase of a new MRI system for the nonprofit's downtown Los Angeles campus. The investment will dramatically expand access to advanced diagnostic imaging, allowing children to receive answers—and treatment—more quickly.Looking ahead, LuskinOIC leaders made clear that the gala was not simply a celebration of past accomplishments, but a launch point for what's next.“LuskinOIC is embarking on a $100 million campaign to transform pediatric orthopaedic care,” said Michael Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer of LuskinOIC. “We are building an Advanced Imaging Center to eliminate wait times, expanding our Center for Sports Medicine and Motion Analysis Lab, modernizing our specialty clinics from 14 to 32 exam rooms, and creating accessibility upgrades throughout our campus. This gala celebrates our progress and invites the community to be part of a crucial chapter in our 115-year mission to ensure every child has timely access to high-quality diagnosis and treatment.”Among those in attendance were LuskinOIC ambassadors and supporters Alex Heenan, Kieran Tamandong, Bella Blanding, Kennedy Garcia, Max Reeves, Sufe Bradshaw, Pooja Batra & Nawab Shah, along with Dr. Anthony Scaduto, Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, Dr. Shyni Varghese, Dr. Julio Frenk, Dr. Felicia Knaul, John & Jodi Spanos, Sienna Betts, Amanda Muse, Craig Ehrlich, Dr. Noah Fedderman, Dr. Azar T. Razikeen, and LuskinOIC Patient Ambassadors - Andrea Pendarvis, Arturo Hernandez, Darlene Alvarez, Iker Fajardo, Ivonne Mondragon Valdez, Karen Martinez and Ramses Solorio.Sarah and Andrej Jonovic served as gala co-chairs, while Las Amigas I Los Amigos served as the gracious Presenting Sponsor.As the bright lights of Manhattan Beach Studios dimmed, guests left with more than memories of a remarkable celebration. It was the collective commitment to ensuring that more children receive the care they need, when they need it.For 115 years, Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children has transformed the lives of children and families facing some of life's greatest challenges. The Innovation + Access Gala wasn't simply a celebration of that legacy—it was a declaration that the next generation of breakthroughs belong to every child.

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