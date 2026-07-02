Bola Aremu Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Relentless' Book Co-Authored with Lisa Nichols

Best Selling Author - Bola Aremu

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Relentless" co-authored by Bola Aremu, alongside Lisa Nichols and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 25th, 2026, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Central to the success of "Relentless" is Bola Aremu’s chapter, "No More Spots: How Determination Became The Difference.” Bola shares how relentless determination and a refusal to accept “no” repeatedly opened doors throughout her aviation and leadership career, even when opportunities initially seemed closed. She shows how persistence, adaptability, and a “how can I?” mindset helped her turn rejection into redirection and build a global career across major industries. Her story is about the power of staying focused on possibility instead of limitations, and how consistency, courage, and resourcefulness can transform setbacks into breakthroughs.

Relentless earned impressive recognition on Amazon, achieving Best Seller status across multiple business categories while also appearing on several of Amazon's New Release lists. Among its many accomplishments, the book climbed as high as #3 on Amazon's New Release list in Marketing, underscoring its strong debut and enthusiastic response from readers. The book's early success reflects the powerful impact of its inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and perseverance from Lisa Nichols and the other contributing authors.

Meet Bola Aremu:

She is the founder and CEO of Powerhouse Consulting, where she works with senior leaders to drive sustainable, multi-million-dollar growth through strategic clarity, disciplined execution, and organizational alignment. Her work focuses on helping leadership teams make better decisions under pressure particularly in complex, regulated, and high-stakes environments where outcomes matter and shortcuts fail.



With more than two decades of experience leading revenue and growth transformation, Bola brings a rare combination of commercial rigor and steady leadership. Her career spans aviation, energy, consumer packaged goods, financial services, and business services — sectors where performance is measured over years, not quarters, and credibility is earned rather than declared.



In her corporate career, Bola held senior strategic leadership roles at The Boeing Company, where she managed multimillion-dollar product portfolios, led global go-to-market strategies, oversaw complex supplier partnerships with ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP, and led international teams delivering tailored solutions across commercial, government, and business aviation markets.



Prior to Boeing, she held leadership positions at Pacific Gas & Electric, Port of Oakland, BlackRock, and United Airlines, building deep experience across organizations where accountability, precision, and trust are non-negotiable.



She holds a Master’s degree in Integrated Marketing from Northwestern University, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Illinois, and advanced certifications in Corporate Finance and Social Media Marketing Strategy from UC Berkeley and Cornell University, alongside international coursework in strategic management and marketing.



To order your copy of “Relentless” please visit HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.