Dallas-Area Movers Aren't Going Far — New Element Moving & Storage Data Shows 9 in 10 Quote Requests Stay in Texas

And among the few who do leave the state, California is the #1 destination — not the source, despite the national "Texodus" narrative

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX — July 2, 2026 — Element Moving & Storage, a Dallas-Fort Worth moving and storage company based on Denton Dr., today released findings from an analysis of nearly 1,200 recent customer quote requests submitted through its website. The data show the overwhelming majority of DFW-area moves are short — and offer a counterpoint to the widely reported narrative of Californians and other out-of-staters flooding into Texas.Of the requests with complete origin and destination ZIP codes:87.5% of all moves stayed entirely within Texas, and 83.3% never left the Dallas-Fort Worth metro itself.Just 9.8% of quote requests were for a move out of state.Among those out-of-state moves, the top destinations were California (12.2%), Colorado (11.3%), North Carolina (10.4%), Florida (7.8%), and Arkansas and Illinois (6.1% each).By contrast, only a small number of requests — under 1% of the total — were for moves coming into Texas from another state, with California also appearing most frequently among that small group."Most national coverage paints Texas as the place everyone's moving to right now, and at the macro level that's true — but our own quote data tells a more local story: the vast majority of people calling us aren't leaving Dallas at all, they're just moving across town," said Elle Nesher, Co-Owner of Element Moving & Storage. "And when people do leave, California shows up more often as where they're headed than where they're coming from, which isn't what you'd expect given the headlines."Element attributes the high share of hyper-local moves to continued growth within DFW's own suburbs — Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Irving, and Richardson among them — as residents relocate within the metro rather than leave it. The company offers local, long-distance, and commercial moving services, as well as white-glove receiving and storage for interior designers and luxury residential projects across the Dallas–Fort Worth area.MethodologyFindings are based on quote requests submitted via Element Moving & Storage's "Get a Free Quote" form on the website, covering requests received through June 30, 2026. Of 1,222 total submissions, 1,169 included two complete, valid U.S. ZIP codes and were included in this analysis; entries with incomplete, malformed, or non-U.S. address data were excluded. The states of origin and destination were determined using the standard ZIP code prefix-to-state mapping. This data reflects quote requests, not completed moves, and should be read as a snapshot of customer inquiry behavior rather than a comprehensive market survey.About Element Moving & StorageElement Moving & Storage is the most trusted moving company in Dallas — founded in 2010, backed by nearly 1,300 Google reviews across its two Dallas locations (rated 4.7 and 5.0 stars), an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and roughly 200 moves completed every month. Element serves the entire Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex with local, long-distance, and commercial moves, as well as white-glove receiving and storage services for interior designers and luxury residential clients, including logistics support for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. Element operates locations on Denton Dr. and Kimsey Dr. in Dallas, TX. Learn more at elementmoving.com.

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