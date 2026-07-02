2026 'Stop the Scammers Tour' Concludes After Sparking 19 Fraud Investigations

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2026 Stop the Scammers Tour—a joint initiative of the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services, the Iowa Attorney General's Office, and AARP Iowa—officially concluded in June after hosting 20 free educational events across the state.

More than 1,400 Iowans attended the tour to learn how to recognize and avoid modern threats, including investment fraud, imposter scams, cryptocurrency fraud, and Medicare schemes.

The impact of the tour extended well beyond the classroom. Attendees actively shared suspicious phone calls, emails, text messages, and sketchy investment pitches they had recently encountered. Nineteen of those real-time audience reports were identified as active scams and are now under official investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

Strengthening the Fight Against Transnational Fraud

Because today’s financial scams are increasingly sophisticated and frequently originate from organized criminal networks operating across state and international borders, Iowa officials are aggressively strengthening law enforcement partnerships.

This week, the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services joined more than 130 state and local law enforcement leaders for a high-level meeting with FBI Director Kash Patel, hosted by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird. The discussion focused on deepening alliances to combat transnational fraud, improving cross-agency information sharing, and expanding opportunities to recover money stolen from scam victims.

This collaborative approach is already producing tangible results by combining consumer education, timely reporting, and coordinated multi-agency investigations to stop scammers before they can drain victims' accounts.

By the Numbers: 2026 Enforcement Impact

The investigations sparked by the tour are part of an ongoing statewide crackdown. Since January 1, 2026, the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau and Senior Financial Exploitation Investigators have achieved the following:

211 investigations opened across 96 Iowa communities.

$77.9 million in reported losses investigated.

More than $2.28 million stopped in its tracks before reaching scammers.

$27,721 directly recovered for victims.

Millions in assets seized for the purpose of victim restitution, including: $3.58 million in cryptocurrency $1.5 million in real estate $300,000 in vehicles



"Our approach is simple: Detect. Disrupt. Deploy. We detect emerging fraud, disrupt scams before more Iowans become victims, and deploy the investigative resources needed to pursue those responsible," said Iowa Insurance Division Fraud Bureau Chief Matt Mortvedt.

"Whether someone reports suspicious activity at a Stop the Scammers event, a financial institution alerts us to unusual transactions, or a family member calls with concerns, every report has the potential to stop a scam in progress. The earlier we learn about it, the more options we have to investigate, intervene, and protect others."

How to Report Fraud

State officials emphasize that early reporting is the single most critical factor in fighting back. It drastically increases the likelihood that investigators can interrupt fraudulent transactions, freeze illegal transfers, preserve vital evidence, and potentially recover stolen funds.

If you or a loved one believe you have been targeted by a scam, report it immediately. For free scam prevention resources or to file a report, visit IowaFraudFighters.gov.