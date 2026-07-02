Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Volunteer Monitor Training
Submerged Aquatic Vegetation (SAV) Volunteer Monitor Training
DATE: July 3, 2026
START TIME: 9:00 am
REGION: 3
END TIME: 2:30 pm
LOCATION: Mills Norrie State Park Marina, Staatsburg
REGISTRATION LINK: Register for SAV Volunteer Monitor Training
MORE INFORMATION: https://hrnerr.org/sav/
Did you know there are underwater plants in shallow areas of the Hudson River? The Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve is seeking aquatic enthusiasts and river paddlers to help monitor these special habitats.
Join Research Reserve staff to learn all about submerged aquatic vegetation (shortened to SAV) and its importance in the Hudson River. Participants will gain skills in SAV identification, learn how to collect observations, and practice different methods of data collection for this river-wide program.
Please note that boats and watercraft are not provided. All participants must provide their own canoe or kayak and associated safety gear. We will meet at the Mills Norrie State Park Marina. There will be an ‘on land’ portion of the training and an ‘on-the-water’ portion, where we will paddle to a nearby SAV bed in the Hudson River.
Interested participants must complete the registration form. Please follow this link to open the registration form in a new window.
For more information on SAV in the Hudson River, please visit the Hudson River SAV Project website. Questions can be directed to [email protected].
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