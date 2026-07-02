CANCELLED Due to an Excessive Heat Advisory - Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Clove Lake (Richmond County)
CANCELLED DUE TO AN EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY - DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Clove Lake (Richmond County)
Again, please note this event has been CANCELLED
DATE: 7/2/2026
START TIME: 5:00 PM
END TIME: 7:00 PM
LOCATION: Clove Lakes Park, 1150 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301
Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE clinic will take place at Clove Lake on Thursday, July 2, 2026.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait (worms) will also be available.
Pop-up events are first come, first served and space is limited. A freshwater fishing license is not required to participate in the clinic.
Email DEC at [email protected] for more information and weather-related updates.
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