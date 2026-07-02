July 2nd, 2026

Cleanup and Restoration Efforts Still Underway

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After yesterday’s severe thunderstorms caused downed trees, power lines, and other hazards, County Executive Adam Bello urges residents to use caution when traveling this morning as cleanup and restoration efforts are still ongoing. The Monroe County Emergency Operations Center (the EOC) is continuing to monitor power outages, traffic incidents, and 9-1-1 call volumes. The EOC is actively working with utilities, 9-1-1, and local law enforcement and fire agencies to prioritize power restoration efforts.

“Though the most severe weather has passed, residents should continue to use extra caution when driving and plan extra time to arrive to destinations as crews are still actively working to cleanup debris and restore power in many areas of the county,” said Bello.

To stay safe during these weather conditions, Bello and the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management offer the following tips:

Avoid unnecessary travel to allow emergency and utility crews to work,

Treat any dark traffic signals as a 4-way stop sign,

Do not touch downed power lines,

If using back-up generators, be sure they are operating outdoors or are ventilated safely outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide,

Check on elderly friends, family, and neighbors,

Have emergency supplies ready in the event of a power outage: food, water, flashlights, firewood, and medication,

If you rely on electricity to operate medical equipment, make alternative arrangements

Do not leave candles unattended,

Bring pets inside, and

Secure garbage totes, patio furniture, and outdoor items.

Residents should monitor local news and social media for the most up-to-date information from utilities and emergency management agencies.