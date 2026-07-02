Rep. Rick Eldridge announces $525K in grant awards for local fire departments, rescue squads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Rick Eldridge, R-Morristown, announced $525,134 in grant funding was awarded to 12 volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in Hamblen and Grainger counties.

The 114th General Assembly appropriated $50 million over the last two years to support volunteer firefighters across Tennessee.

“Volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members are the backbone of our communities and are often the first on scene during an emergency,” Eldridge said. “These grants allow them to purchase the equipment and training they need to act quickly and save lives. Thank you to all involved for their support.”

Volunteer fire departments receiving funding include:

East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department: $60,475

$60,475 West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department: $50,905

$50,905 Kansas-Talbott Volunteer Fire Department: $44,871

$44,871 North Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department: $50,705

$50,705 South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department: $50,815

$50,815 Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department: $54,929.60

$54,929.60 Thorn Hill Volunteer Fire Department: $50,174

$50,174 Treadway Volunteer Fire Department: $27,075

$27,075 Washburn Volunteer Fire Department: $8,985

Rescue squads receiving funding include:

Morristown Rescue Squad: $60,580

$60,580 Bean Station Volunteer Rescue Squad: $32,059

$32,059 Grainger County Rescue Squad and Crewettes: $32,561

Both the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training (VFEAT) and Rescue Squad grant programs are administered by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO).

A recent survey found that 71% of Tennessee’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers, with an estimated 12,460 of the state’s 21,075 active firefighters serving as volunteers, according to the TDCI. The department also reported more than 90 rescue squads serve communities across the state.

For more information on the grant process and how to apply during the next application period, visit the TDCI website at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/grant-opportunities.html.

Rick Eldridge represents District 10 in the Tennessee House of Representatives which includes Grainger and part of Hamblen counties.

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