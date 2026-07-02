Governor Ivey Pays Tribute to Alabama Manufacturers and Workers on National “Made in the USA” Day

MONTGOMERY — In observance of National “Made in the USA” Day on July 2, 2026, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation honoring Alabama’s manufacturing companies and workers for their stellar contributions to economic growth in the Yellowhammer State.

“On ‘Made in the USA’ Day, we honor the hundreds of thousands of hardworking Alabamians from the Shoals to the Shore who drive our state’s growing economy while delivering ‘Made in Alabama’ products across the nation and around the world,” said Governor Ivey.

Alabama manufacturers represent a broad range of industries employing over 280,000 Alabama workers in more than 4,000 enterprises all over the state.

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair noted the increasing diversity of Alabama’s manufacturing sector as it continues to break boundaries.

“From auto manufacturing to Navy ship building to space rockets, cutting edge pharmaceuticals and more, Alabama is an increasingly influential part of the U.S. and world economy,” said Secretary McNair. “There is no limit to what Alabamians can do or limit to their imaginations.”

Alabama made news late last year when Governor Ivey announced pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly’s plans to locate a $6 billion advanced manufacturing operation in Huntsville, the largest initial investment in state history. Just as the state shocked the world 30 years ago by revealing Mercedes Benz would be locating its first U.S. manufacturing plant near Tuscaloosa, Lilly Medicine’s arrival in Alabama is expected to transform the state into a global leader of biotechnology and advanced manufacturing.

Manufactured goods from Alabama are sold across the world, driving exports from the state to exceed $23 billion in value during 2025. Motor vehicles are the state’s top export category, and Alabama ranks as the nation’s No. 2 auto-exporting state.

Governor Ivey’s Administration has invested significant resources in recruiting and expanding Alabama’s industrial base while delivering high-tech training directly to Alabama workers.

“Since I took office in 2017, nearly $70 billion in capital investments and over 100,000 jobs have been created in Sweet Home Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “We have also doubled down on providing targeted training to prepare Alabamians for these high-skill, high-wage, in-demand occupations.

“As we expand our impact on the national economy, Alabamians can take great pride in being key players in bringing back ‘Made in America,” the governor added.

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