Attorney General Tong Announces Connecticut False Claims Act Settlement with Former Autism Services Provider and Owner for False Medicaid Billing

07/02/2026

(Hartford, CT)- Attorney General William Tong today announced a $710,815.34 settlement with Trading Spaces ABA, LLC, a defunct former provider of autism behavioral services, and its owner Glenroy Patterson, resolving allegations under the Connecticut False Claims Act that Trading Spaces and Patterson knowingly submitted or caused the submission of false or fraudulent claims for payment to the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program (CMAP), which includes the Connecticut Medicaid program, for autism treatment services that were not provided.

An investigation led to allegations in the State’s civil enforcement action regarding Patterson’s and Trading Spaces’ billing conduct between January 2017 and December 2021. During this period, Patterson was licensed and enrolled as a provider in the CMAP as a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst and was the sole owner of Trading Spaces, an autism specialty group located in Glastonbury. The State’s civil lawsuit alleged Patterson and Trading Spaces billed and received reimbursement from the CMAP for providing behavioral treatment services to beneficiaries under 21 years of age diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, even though there were no patient records or notes to support those claims.

“Medicaid fraud steals from taxpayers and threatens care for people who need it most. We will hold anyone who cheats this program accountable,” said Attorney General Tong.

The civil settlement follows a criminal investigation and prosecution by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. Patterson pleaded no contest to charges relating to defrauding the Connecticut Medicaid program, and was sentenced in Hartford Superior Court on June 4, 2026, at which time Patterson paid $102,084.17 in criminal restitution. The civil settlement amount represents treble damages and civil per-claim penalties under the Connecticut False Claims Act based on the claims and patients that were the subject of the criminal conviction.

Attorney General Tong thanked the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the State of Connecticut Department of Social Services Special Investigations Division for their assistance with this investigation.

Assistant Attorney General Karla Turekian and Investigator Timothy Edwards, working under the direction of Deputy Associate Attorney General Gregory O’Connell, Chief of the Government Fraud Section, assisted the Attorney General in this matter.

###

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov