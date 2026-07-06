CCHF to Warn FreedomFest 2026 Attendees: AI Is Listening in the Exam Room

Twila Brase will expose how “ambient listening” technology threatens patient privacy rights, medical record accuracy, and doctor independence

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) President and Co-Founder Twila Brase, RN, PHN, will warn FreedomFest 2026 attendees that “ambient listening” artificial intelligence (AI) tools are bringing recording and transcription technology into the private exam room—often without explicit consent.Brase will speak Thursday, July 9, during her session, “AI in the Exam Room,” at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.“Ambient listening turns the exam room into an unsafe space of third-party listeners and transcribers,” said Brase. “The exam room should be a sanctuary of safety where patients talk about symptoms, fears, family problems, financial pressures, doubts, mistakes, and decisions they may not want in a permanent medical record. There may be failures and embarrassing situations the patient may not want to divulge but needs to confess to get the care they need.“Today, every word they say in the exam room may be recorded. A medical visit is not a scripted exchange. Careless statements about people, work, family, and behaviors may be made. Private discussion may happen when the doctor steps out. Patients have a right to decide, without coercion, whether any third party, including AI, can be invited into that safe space. And they must be told the details about AI before they consent.”Brase will explain:- What “ambient listening” is: AI scribe software from a device that records an exam room conversation and drafts the doctor’s note.- Types of AI devices and types of consent notices – or the failure to ask for consent.- Why a device or app in the room can capture more than the formal conversation with the doctor, including side comments, emotional moments, and words a patient never meant to enter a medical record.- The “hallucinations” and errors AI tools can include within their notes.- How AI-generated notes, and clinician review hours or days later, can affect the permanent medical record.- The need for patients to protect themselves.- What patients can ask before the visit begins: “Is anything in this room recording or transcribing our conversation?”Later that day, Brase will join the Main Stage panel “Healthcare in America” with John Goodman (Goodman Institute for Public Policy), Andrew Langer (Institute for Liberty) and Andy Schoonover (CEO of CrowdHealth). Her remarks will focus on the mission of medicine and why freedom for patients and doctors must come before the demands of government programs, corporate health plans, and electronic record systems.Brase will discuss CCHF’s 3-C Solution — cash for routine care, catastrophic coverage for major medical needs, and charity for those who need help — as a path back to affordable, patient-centered care and coverage.“Today’s health care system has turned the mission of medicine on its head,” said Brase. “Patients and doctors are forced to follow the rules of third-party payers - insurance rules, government requirements, and electronic record demands - instead of focusing on patient care.“AI is not the answer to physician burnout. government is not the answer to unaffordable coverage, and managed care is not the answer to pending Medicare insolvency. Ending third-party payment and its costly, time-consuming bureaucratic requirements should be the focus of every health policy discussion. At CCHF, we intend to bring health care back to its affordable, patient-first mission.”Media Logistics- Session 1: "AI in the Exam Room" — Thursday, July 9, 2:00 p.m. PDT — Free Speech Stage, Room 108-109- Book Signing: Thursday, July 9, 2:45 p.m. PDT — Exhibit Hall, Room 136-139 (Brase signs Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records)- Session 2: "Healthcare in America" — Thursday, July 9, 4:25 p.m. PDT — Main Stage, Room 130-135- Venue: Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.# # #About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

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