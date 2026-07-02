Conative AI Shortlisted for Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution in The 2026 SaaS Awards

AI inventory forecasting and demand planning platform recognized for breaking the silo between marketing and inventory that costs ecommerce brands millions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conative AI, an AI-powered inventory forecasting and demand planning platform for ecommerce brands, today announced it has been named to the shortlist for Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution in The 2026 SaaS Awards, one of the software industry's leading recognition programs, operated by The Cloud Awards.

The shortlisting recognizes a problem most ecommerce brands know intimately: overstock tying up cash, stockouts killing ad spend, and marketing and inventory teams working from completely different data. Conative AI was built to close that gap through AI-driven inventory forecasting and demand planning that treats marketing signals as core inputs, not an afterthought.

Unlike traditional demand planning tools that rely solely on historical sales data, Conative AI's proprietary deep learning engine ingests real-time marketing signals — ad spend, sales velocity, and campaign events — alongside sales and inventory data to continuously refresh forecasts as market conditions change. The result is AI inventory forecasting that is 30–50% more accurate on overstock and 15–20% more accurate on understock versus rules-based tools, giving buying teams, marketers, and merchandisers a single, up-to-date picture instead of guesswork.

Conative's suite of AI agents do the heavy lifting across the inventory planning lifecycle. The Replenishment agent flags SKUs heading for zero and drafts budget-constrained purchase orders. The Planning agent builds sales plans down to the SKU and variant level. The Analyst agent tracks sales movement and forecast health, naming the SKUs behind every spike and drop. The Marketing agent aligns ad spend with stock levels so traffic never lands on a SKU that can't ship. And Connie, Conative's master agent, fields open-ended questions across the catalog in plain English. Agents show their reasoning but never take action on their own, allowing operators to maintain control over critical processes.

Jewelry brand Melinda Maria used Conative's AI demand planning to cut overstock 50% and reduce inventory spend by $1M. Skincare brand Annmarie Gianni cut reorder time from 10 hours to 10 minutes and eliminated markdowns tied to expiring inventory. Chan Luu used Conative's forecasts to drive a 44% revenue increase with a more aggressive, precisely-timed post-holiday buy.

“We've been thoroughly impressed by this year's nominees for The SaaS Awards, who year-on-year seem to raise the bar in exceptional SaaS products,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “Technology buyers are becoming more discerning as budgets are tightened and expectations heightened. Being able to blend ingenuity with demonstrable results is a must to stand out in today's market — and Conative AI has done just that. Landing a shortlist spot is an excellent achievement, and we wish them luck as we head into the next round of judging.”

The SaaS Awards program will now enter its second round of judging, narrowing the shortlist to finalists in each category. Finalists will be announced Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with winners revealed in August 2026. To view the full 2026 shortlist, visit cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-shortlist.

This is the latest in a series of industry recognitions for Conative AI, following the RetailTech Breakthrough Award for Inventory Management Solution of the Year (2026), the AI Excellence Award from Business Intelligence Group (2025), and the Breakthrough Innovation Award from Products That Count (2025).

About Conative AI

Conative AI is an award-winning inventory forecasting and demand planning platform helping ecommerce brands in fashion, footwear, jewelry, skincare, and pet optimize stock levels, reduce overstock and understock, and improve cash flow. It is the only inventory platform that ingests real-time marketing signals — not just historical sales data — into its forecasts, delivering AI-powered demand planning accuracy up to 30–50% better on overstock and 15–20% better on understock than rules-based tools. Its purpose-built AI agents — including Connie, its master agent, alongside dedicated Replenishment, Planning, Analyst, and Marketing agents — save inventory teams 20+ hours per week by automating buying, replenishment, and analysis. Learn more at conative.ai.

About The SaaS Awards / The Cloud Awards

First launched in 2016, The SaaS Awards is one of the world's leading platforms for recognizing the latest achievements and innovations in software-as-a-service, celebrating expertise across industries, business processes, and technical areas such as AI, data, and content management. The program is operated by The Cloud Awards, an international awards body that has recognized industry leaders, innovators, and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011 across five awards programs spanning cloud computing, SaaS, cloud security, AI, and FinTech. Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. Learn more at cloud-awards.com.

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