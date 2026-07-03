St. Louis Criminal Defense Law Firm Combs Waterkotte Welcomes Andrew Skoklo as Investigator

Andrew Skoklo St Louis Criminal Defense Law Firm Combs Waterkotte Law Firm

Combs Waterkotte welcomes investigator Andrew Skoklo, bringing law enforcement, corrections, and client advocacy experience to its criminal defense team.

Andrew brings the kind of real-world investigative experience that can make a meaningful difference for our clients” — Christopher Combs

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading St Louis Criminal Defense Law Firm Combs Waterkotte is pleased to announce that Andrew Skoklo has joined the firm as an investigator, bringing a strong background in law enforcement, corrections, public service, and client advocacy to the criminal defense team.

Skoklo’s experience includes investigating incidents, evaluating evidence, interviewing witnesses, preparing reports, and navigating complex legal and procedural issues. His firsthand knowledge of the criminal justice system gives Combs Waterkotte clients added insight into how cases are investigated, charged, and prosecuted.

“Andrew brings the kind of real-world investigative experience that can make a meaningful difference for our clients,” said Chris Combs, Managing Partner at Combs Waterkotte. “He understands how the system works from the inside, and he shares our commitment to treating every client with dignity, respect, and relentless attention to detail.”

Before beginning his law enforcement career, Skoklo proudly served as a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy, attached to the United States Marine Corps. In that role, he served alongside Marines and provided medical care in challenging operational environments. That service helped shape the discipline, composure, and commitment to others that continue to guide his professional approach.

Throughout his career, Skoklo has worked directly with individuals facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Those experiences shaped his belief that every client deserves to be heard, respected, and strongly advocated for. He understands that a criminal charge can affect not only the person accused, but also their family, career, reputation, and future.

As an investigator at Combs Waterkotte, Skoklo will support the firm’s criminal defense attorneys by reviewing evidence, assisting with case preparation, identifying key facts, and helping clients better understand the legal process ahead.

Raised in the St. Louis region, Skoklo is committed to serving the community he calls home. Outside of the office, he enjoys spending time with his wife and young son, exploring local food destinations, and golfing.

Combs Waterkotte represents clients in criminal defense matters throughout Missouri and Illinois. The addition of Skoklo strengthens the firm’s ability to investigate cases thoroughly, challenge the prosecution’s evidence, and provide clients with the informed, strategic defense they deserve.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a criminal defense law firm serving clients throughout Missouri and Illinois. Led by experienced trial attorneys and former prosecutors, the firm defends clients facing misdemeanor, felony, federal, DWI, drug, sex crime, violent crime, and other criminal charges. Combs Waterkotte is committed to protecting clients’ rights, futures, and freedom through aggressive advocacy, thorough preparation, and client-centered representation.

Leading Criminal Defense Lawyers in Missouri & Illinois

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