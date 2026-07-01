Cooling centers available in Campbell County during extreme heat





Cooling centers are available in Campbell County for residents who need relief from the extreme heat.

A cooling center is a safe, air-conditioned public place where residents can go to cool off during extreme heat. Cooling centers are especially important for older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, families without enough air conditioning and others who may be at higher risk for heat-related illness.

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The following Campbell County Public Library branches are open as cooling centers:

• Campbell County Public Library – Newport Branch, 901 East Sixth St.

• Campbell County Public Library – Cold Spring Branch, 3920 Alexandria Pike





• Campbell County Public Library – Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, 1000 Highland Ave.

Hours for the Carrico/Fort Thomas, Cold Spring and Newport branches:

• Monday, June 29 –Thursday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, July 4: Closed for Independence Day

• Sunday, July 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Campbell County Public Library – Alexandria Branch, 8333 Alexandria Pike

• Monday, June 29–Friday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, July 4: Closed for Independence Day

• Sunday, July 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Campbell County Senior and Wellness Center, 3504 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights

• Monday–Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday–Sunday: Closed

Additional cooling shelters will be added as they are confirmed. To see the most up-to-date list, follow the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook.

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