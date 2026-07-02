Lolekai is Proving that Luxury Pool & Beach Apparel Doesn't Need to Hurt the Environment

Lolekai Women's Rashguard

Lolekai's eco-friendly line of beach and pool apparel sees massive demand as consumers seek recycled materials and closer-to-home manufacturing from brands.

People are done being asked to trade their standards for their conscience” — Reisha Delug

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lolekai , a fast-growing luxury beach and pool apparel label, is answering a question the fashion industry has long avoided: can premium swimwear be genuinely beautiful and genuinely responsible? Founded by serial entrepreneur Reisha Delug, Lolekai pairs elevated design and technical performance fabrics — many made from recycled materials — with an eco-conscious, made-close-to-you manufacturing model. The result is resonating: the brand is seeing surging demand as shoppers increasingly refuse to choose between luxury and their values.The timing is no accident. Consumers — particularly younger, high-intent buyers — are scrutinizing where and how their clothing is made, favoring brands that use recycled fabrics, reduce waste and produce locally. Lolekai was built for exactly that shopper."People are done being asked to trade their standards for their conscience," said Delug. "They want a rashguard or bikini or what not that looks incredible, performs in the water, and wasn't made in a way that trashes the planet. That's the entire reason Lolekai exists."Delug is no stranger to building demand around doing things the right way. She previously founded FarmboxLA, the service that connected families with farm-fresh produce direct from local farms, which was acquired by GrubMarket in 2016. After exiting the food industry, she turned to fashion — an industry responsible for billions of pounds of waste each year — determined to prove a premium brand could operate differently.Recycled materials, engineered to perform. Lolekai's collection spans rash guards, one-pieces, bikinis, and beachwear for both men and women built with UPF sun protection, four-way stretch, and fabrics — many recycled — engineered to hold their color and shape through salt, chlorine, and sun. The design language is clean and elevated, with original seasonal prints across hundreds of colorways.A responsible made-to-order manufacturing network on five continents yields near zero waste in the production process. Rather than mass-producing stocked inventory in a single overseas facility, Lolekai operates through a global network of made-to-order production houses — from Los Angeles and Dallas to Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, and Melbourne. Raw materials are sourced globally, but pieces are cut, sewn, printed and produced in the region closest to the customer, shortening the journey each order travels and lightening its footprint."Luxury used to mean excess," Delug added. "We think the new luxury is intention — beautiful things, made responsibly, that you actually want to keep."Lolekai is available now at lolekai.com, with worldwide shipping and a 30-day guarantee.

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