Eye on Innovation: NNSY Digital Transformation Division and IT Department Launches New Tablet Implementation Initiative

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Digital Transformation Division (Code 100TO.4), alongside the Information Technology Division (Code 109), recently launched a new tablet implementation initiative at America’s Shipyard, readily bringing mobile technology to the hands of workers across the waterfront.

Originating from Deputy Commander, Industrial Operations, Naval Sea System Command Rear Adm. Scott Brown’s mobile workforce initiative, this effort aims to provide the tools needed to have information readily available on the go. This effort has been an ongoing process to bring NNSY to the forefront of today’s technological advances.

“One of the biggest priorities at NNSY today is getting us ready to service the latest classes of carriers and submarines entering our fleet – all of which are designed to accommodate a digital landscape of maintenance and modernization,” said Digital Transformation Division Branch Head Erin Small. “When we looked at solutions to ensure our workforce was ready to meet the challenge, we looked at tablet technology and how we could get them into the hands of our shipyard teammates.”

Similar to the digital crewboards initiative, the tablet implementation initiative is bringing more than 500 tablets on the SYLAN network. This initial launch aims to fit first level and second level supervisors within NNSY production and operations departments with a handheld device that can be utilized in muster areas or across the waterfront where WiFi is accessible. The tablets are able to be fitted with regularly used programs, like the Microsoft suite of programs as well as SUPDESK, aiming to access up to 95 percent or more of programs shipyarders can access on their shipyard laptops.

“With these tablets, we enable real-time data entry and updates across our waterfront – in a way we haven’t really gotten a chance to do before,” said Command Information Officer (Code 109) Bill Leidel. “We also are able to improve the way we communicate overall within our workforce and improve the way we support the mission.”

“Our team and Code 109 have been working hard to get this initiative up and running as well as expanding WiFi capabilities across NNSY,” said Small. “Our intent is to someday be able to get these tablets into the hands of everyone who could benefit from the technology. In order to do that, we are working with our current and future users to see that return on investment. From our user feedback, we’re able to continuously improve this program and be able to hopefully expand it beyond this initial launch. We’ve already been receiving great feedback from the pilot and improving our technology thanks to that valued insight from our users. We’re committed to doing what we can so that our workforce is fitted with the best tools needed to service the fleet of the future.”

All interested users must have an up-to-date SYLAN account to be able to log into the tablet and must log into their tablet every seven days in order to remain security compliant. For those interested in applying for a tablet, please check out the Navy Enterprise Service Desk (NESD) at https://nesd-dwp.onbmc.mil to begin.