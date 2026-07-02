193rd Infantry Brigade welcomes Hensel as new boss

“Today’s ceremony represents the success and transition from one commander to the next,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander, after passing the 193rd Infantry Brigade colors to Col. David W. Hensel during a change of command ceremony held June 26.

Fort Jackson and the 193rd Infantry Brigade welcomed Hensel to the brigade after he assumed command of the unit from Col. Tim Meadors during the ceremony.

The passing of the unit colors is a time-honored and symbolic act showing the transfer of command from one commander to another.

Meadors first passed the colors to Hood, who in turn passed them to Hensel.

“We will be better by what you represent and what you bring,” Hood said to the incoming commander during the ceremony.

Hensel brings to the brigade a long career in special forces.

He received his commission from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and completed the Special Force Qualification Course in 2006. He served in the 1st Special Forces Group in Okinawa, Japan. He deployed to Iraq as a Stability Transition Team Advisor where his team helped establish Kurdish Regional Government/Iraqi National Government Combined Coordination Center in Kirkuk.

Hensel also served in the 10th Special Forces Group and with the J3 Deputy Directorate for Special Operations.

Hood cautioned that Hensel’s time at Fort Jackson will be rewarding but difficult at times.

“The reward is certainly going to be worth it when you look back … Here at Fort Jackson, you’re going to have some long days,” Hood said. “You’re going to have some long nights … you’re going to have some hot days, but at Fort Jackson you’re going to have some hotter days.

“You’re a great teammate. We’re happy to have you come aboard.”

Hood lauded Meadors for his accomplishments while commanding the 193rd.

During Meadors’ tenure, the brigade graduated more than 41,110 Soldiers from Basic Combat Training.

The 120th Adjutant General Battalion “had 96,932 trainees that processed through the last two years,” Hood said. “Ladies and gentlemen, no one else does that. The (Army’s) recruiting goal is 61,000 and we will get about 58.6% of that, so that’s somewhere between 36,000 and close to 40,000 depending on last minute changes. Totally phenomenal.”

Hood also praised Meadors and the 193rd team for helping to improve and transform the night infiltration course, rifle marksmanship and small unmanned aerial system training among others.

Meadors said his time at 193rd commander was “more than just an assignment.”

He would find himself getting more out of the assignment than he could imagine.

“I was inspired, I was challenged, I was encouraged,” he said during the ceremony.

Hensel thanked Hood for the honor of commanding the 193rd and said he was looking forward to his mission.

“It’s a great privilege that the American people have given us responsibility for their sons and daughters,” he said. “I’m deeply honored to be joining this impressive team as we train and develop those young people to be the best versions of themselves and, more importantly, to be American Soldiers.”