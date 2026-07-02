Civilian Logistics Specialist Performs National Anthem at USA 250 Event

A civilian logistics manager stepped out from behind her desk to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” for a national television audience at the American Kennel Club Celebrates USA 250 event at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Annex.

Rose Chan, a logistics management specialist at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), sang alongside the Naval Support Activity Philadelphia Color Guard at the historic parade grounds.

The event, which featured live dog sports filmed by an ESPN broadcast crew, provided a high-profile platform to showcase how civilian personnel support the Navy's broader mission. While Chan regularly manages behind-the-scenes military supply chains, her public performance directly advanced the effort to connect the civilian public with its military forces.

“For civilians singing the national anthem, it shows honor and pride for the country while celebrating the 250th birthday of the nation,” said Machinist's Mate 1st Class Arthur Mu, who participated in the ceremony as part of the NSA Philadelphia Funeral Honors and Color Guard detail. “She stepped up and performed.”

Mu stood in formation with Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Anthony Smith, Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Jesus Mata, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Kameron Williams to present the colors during the nationally syndicated broadcast.

Christy Trabun, the NSA Public Affairs Officer, spent months coordinating the Navy's presence for the event and intentionally sought internal talent from the local civilian workforce to highlight the multi-faceted nature of defense personnel.

“I know we have an incredible workforce across the state of Pennsylvania, and knew there must be someone with this talent in our civilian team at NSA Philadelphia who could sing the national anthem on a big stage,” Trabun said. “Government service is a noble pursuit, so anytime we can highlight how the civilian workforce supports the Navy is an opportunity to tell the American people about their taxpayer dollar at work.”

In her daily role within the NAVSUP WSS Common Systems Integrated Weapons Systems Team (IWST), Chan focuses on finding tangible solutions to fleet readiness issues. Her responsibilities involve securing supply lines, managing reparable materials, and conducting high-level meetings with military and industry personnel to ensure global naval forces remain mission-ready.

Richard Flanagan, the Deputy Branch Head of Armament Communication and Chan's supervisor, noted that her ability to perform under pressure on a national stage reflects her day-to-day corporate capability.

“Rose is the epitome of what every NAVSUP WSS employee should exemplify,” Flanagan said. “She strives for greatness in work each day and works to find tangible solutions to fleet readiness problems. She is eager to enact change and find ways to alleviate persisting issues that have plagued NAVSUP for a significant amount of time.”

Flanagan added that Chan's professional composure translates seamlessly between logistics environments and public presentations.

“The way she grasps the attention of a crowd and upholds a presence speaks to her unique ability to perform under pressure,” he said. “She relishes being in situations that may make others uncomfortable and instead of folding, she perseveres and shines brightly.”

As the city of Philadelphia prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of both the nation and the founding of the Navy, the event demonstrated how synchronized efforts between uniformed service members and civilian specialists maintain the standard of military excellence. Chan's transition from analyzing logistics data to supporting a major public outreach operation underscores the agility of the command's workforce.

NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Norfolk, Philadelphia, Mechanicsburg, and Tucson, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.