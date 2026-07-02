Family Business Equips World Cup’s First Floating Soccer Pitch with Safety Gear

Freight barge turned floating fan zone. Photo courtesy of Seattle Sounders FC.

MRT provided expert guidance and quick delivery for Seattle Soccer Celebration 2026 so guests on the floating barge stay safe while having fun.

We’re proud to be a small part in making this exciting fan zone possible. We love soccer and are especially glad the floating fan zone is available to kids for free play.” — Michael Ritchie, President of Marine Rescue Technologies Inc.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This FIFA World Cup, Seattle has brought its rich maritime history to the fore with Seattle Soccer Celebration 2026 powered by Lenovo, a first of its kind fan zone and soccer pitch floating on Seattle’s waterfront. Built atop a maritime vessel docked on Elliot Bay, the floating soccer field and viewing deck also represents a first-ever World Cup experience for Sebastian, Florida company Marine Rescue Technologies (MRT).As marine safety experts, MRT provided the equipment required to keep fans and employees safe while they celebrate the beautiful game. Following a consultation with MRT’s Jordan Hicks on United States Coast Guard (USCG) requirements and the latest in marine safety technology, MRT delivered essential Man Overboard (MOB) recovery solutions. The overboard safety gear empowers local safety teams to reach, retrieve, and recover MOB in the event of an emergency.The equipment included Markus MOB Scramble-nets, Reach and Rescue Ultralight Telescopic Poles, WeatherDock easyONE Maritime Survivor Locating Devices (MSLDs), Datrex USCG-approved life rings, and more. “It’s the type of equipment you hope never to use, but you need to have it,” said Michael Ritchie, President of Marine Rescue Technologies Inc. “We’re proud to be a small part in making this exciting fan zone possible. We love soccer and are especially glad the floating fan zone is available to kids for free play. All my kids grew up playing soccer and it means a lot to know that the RAVE Foundation is committed to providing access for underserved kids. What a wonderful initiative.”The floating field is made possible by Seattle’s home teams Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as their charitable branch, the RAVE Foundation. The barge is the symbolic 52nd field in the RAVE Foundation’s initiative to build 52 mini soccer fields in Washington state. During Free Play Days, the field opens to kids under 14 for free play and connection. MRT is proud to be a small part in keeping them, and all visitors to the barge, safe on the water.

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