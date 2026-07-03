Bloom Pediatric Dentistry Advances Inclusive Dental Care with Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Every family who walks through our doors deserves care that meets them where they are — delivered by a team trained to understand the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive patients.” — Dr. Mindi D'Elia and the Bloom Team

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloom Pediatric Dentistry achieves the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), recognizing staff completion of an autism and sensory training and certification process to provide inclusive and accessible care for all patients, especially those with autism and sensory sensitivities. As part of the certification process, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to further enhance accessibility.

"Pursuing IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects a commitment that's at the heart of who we are,” say Dr. Mindi D'Elia and the Bloom Team. “Every family who walks through our doors deserves care that meets them where they are — delivered by a team trained to understand the unique needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive patients. This certification holds us accountable to that standard, and it tells our community that they belong here, that they are understood, and that their care is in capable, compassionate hands."

IBCCES autism and accessibility training transforms dental facilities from places that merely treat patients to one that truly cares for them. By proactively removing barriers to care, facilities are able to streamline operations, reach an underserved market, deepen trust and loyalty, and establish themselves as an indispensable community institution.

“Bloom Pediatric Dentistry’s achievement of the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects a meaningful commitment to delivering truly inclusive dental care,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Through specialized autism and sensory training, their team is better equipped to create a more comfortable and supportive care experience for patients and their families.”

Bloom Pediatric Dentistry offers a variety of sensory comfort items, including noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys, weighted blankets, sensory toys and more. For appropriate patients, the practice also provides "needle-free" numbing using the Synapse Dental Pain Eraser. For patients who may benefit from additional time, space and opportunities to become familiar with the environment, Bloom Pediatric Dentistry offers both larger and smaller quiet rooms without dental chairs. These spaces allow children to explore the environment at their own pace, touch and interact with materials without the pressure of the dental chair or equipment, engage with sensory toys, or simply take time to decompress before their appointment.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Bloom Pediatric Dentistry is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Bloom Pediatric Dentistry

Bloom Pediatric Dentistry is a privately owned pediatric dental practice in Chandler, Arizona, led by Dr. Mindi D’Elia, a board-certified pediatric dentist and Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. Bloom was created to be a warm, welcoming dental home where children feel safe, parents feel reassured, and care never feels rushed or pressured. The practice serves children from their first baby tooth through the teen years, including children with sensory, developmental, communication, and special healthcare needs. With a thoughtful, relationship-based approach, Bloom is committed to helping every child build trust, confidence, and a healthy foundation for lifelong oral health.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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