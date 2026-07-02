AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTS AMBASSADOR FAITH WHITTLESEY LEADERSHIP DINNER IN RÜSCHLIKON, SWITZERLAND

The Honorable Callista L. Gingrich, United States Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein ASF Chair Emeritus Steven G. Hoch and Adrian T. Keller Speaker Newt Gingrich, Adrian T. Keller, The Honorable Callista L. Gingrich, H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner (YL 2001) Ambassador Faith Whittlesey Leadership Award recipients: H.E. Jacques Pitteloud (2024), Adrian T. Keller, Steven G. Hoch (2025)

RÜSCHLIKON, ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 16th, the American Swiss Foundation (ASF) hosted the Ambassador Faith Whittlesey Leadership Award Dinner in Rüschikon, bringing together more than 100 alumni, leaders, and guests from across Switzerland and the United States, to honor Adrian T. Keller, Vice Chairman of Diethelm Keller Group, Member of the ASF Board of Directors, and Member of the Leadership Council of the ASF.The evening was further distinguished by the presence of The Honorable Callista L. Gingrich, United States Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, who joined the celebration and delivered the evening's introductory remarks.ASF Co-Chair Markus U. Diethelm, welcomed guests and provided an overview of the Ambassador Faith Whittlesey Leadership Award and its significance. Joining the festivities were two previous Ambassador Faith Whittlesey Leadership Award recipients, Steven G. Hoch (2025) and H.E. Jacques Pitteloud (2024), underscoring the enduring legacy of the award and the community of distinguished leaders it recognizes.The Ambassador Faith Whittlesey Leadership Award was presented to Mr. Keller by Steven G. Hoch, ASF Chair Emeritus, and former Ambassador Faith Whittlesey Leadership Award. Mr. Keller was recognized for more than three decades of dedicated service to the Foundation and for his pivotal leadership in guiding ASF’s transformation and renewal in 2023.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Towards the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland, Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey, ushered in a new era for the small organization. They ultimately transformed the Foundation from an organization that was primarily social to one that focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders in both countries.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched the organization’s flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, Alumni of the past 35 conferences now number more than 1,800 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts.

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