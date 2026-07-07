Ancient Strategy Meets Modern Crisis Leadership in New Business Book

Steve Muscato releases "Conquering Chaos: Alexander the Great’s Wisdom for Leading in Disruptive Times" with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887507903

“Conquering Chaos: Alexander the Great’s Wisdom for Leading in Disruptive Times” by Steve Muscato is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Conquering Chaos: Alexander the Great’s Wisdom for Leading in Disruptive Times" by Steve Muscato is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In an era defined by uncertainty, disruption, and rapid change, executive and crisis leadership expert Steve Muscato delivers a timely manual for leading in high-stakes environments. Recalling the battlefield strategies and leadership philosophy of Alexander the Great, "Conquering Chaos" offers modern executives a proven framework for leading teams through crisis with clarity, resilience, and courage.Muscato examines how timeless principles of strategy, adaptability, and team unity apply directly to today’s business challenges. Through gripping accounts of his own experiences leading through events such as the September 11 attacks, economic disruption, and Texas’s devastating Winter Storm Uri, Muscato provides an unflinching look at what leadership requires when conventional playbooks fail.Throughout the book, Muscato explores the delicate balance between decisiveness and humility, emphasizing that great leadership is not built solely on victory but also on learning from mistakes, recovering from setbacks, and maintaining trust under pressure. By analyzing both Alexander’s triumphs and his flaws, he offers readers a nuanced perspective on leadership that prioritizes emotional resilience, strategic thinking, and accountability.“In my view, modern leadership training often focuses too heavily on success without adequately preparing leaders for failure and its difficult aftermath, including the emotional damage that leadership during disaster can inflict,” Muscato said. “Leaders need to understand that hardship is inevitable, but growth, learning, and resilience are what truly define leadership. This book aims to equip you with the strategic tools and the emotional strength to handle high-pressure situations with confidence and integrity.”Designed for executives, entrepreneurs, managers, and emerging leaders alike, "Conquering Chaos" delivers winning insights on crisis management, decision-making under uncertainty, and building teams capable of enduring extreme pressure. Muscato’s message is clear: disruption is inevitable, but leaders who prepare thoughtfully, adapt quickly, and lead with integrity can emerge stronger from even the most chaotic circumstances.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorSteve Muscato is an accomplished executive and crisis leadership expert whose career has been defined by guiding organizations through disruption. As a senior leader in the utility industry, he has navigated complex operations during some of the most challenging events of recent decades, including the aftermath of 9/11, economic instability, and unprecedented natural disasters like Winter Storm Uri.Muscato emphasizes clarity in decision-making, the importance of building trust under pressure, and the discipline to avoid the traps of overreach and hubris. His lessons are designed to help leaders of all levels—from executives to emerging managers—respond effectively to disruption and steer their teams toward success.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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