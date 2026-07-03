New Fragasso Financial Advisors Blog Explores Tax-Efficient Retirement Withdrawal Strategies for Lasting Income

Fragasso Financial Advisors publishes a blog and video on tax-efficient retirement withdrawal strategies to help retirees create sustainable retirement income.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fragasso Financial Advisors has published a new educational blog post examining how retirement withdrawal strategies can help retirees create more tax-efficient income throughout retirement. The article explores why retirement planning extends beyond building wealth and emphasizes that the way assets are withdrawn can have a meaningful impact on long-term financial outcomes.As Americans continue to live longer and retirement spans increase, many retirees face new challenges in balancing income needs with taxes, investment management, and long-term financial security. While considerable attention is often given to saving and investing before retirement, the withdrawal phase requires its own planning strategies to help preserve assets and support income over time.The new blog explains that retirement withdrawals involve more than determining how much money to take from investment accounts each year. Decisions regarding which accounts to draw from first, how taxable and tax-advantaged accounts interact, and how distributions affect future tax obligations can influence the amount of income retirees ultimately keep. The article also discusses how withdrawal strategies may evolve during different stages of retirement as financial goals and tax situations change.In addition to the written article, Fragasso Financial Advisors has released an educational video that introduces readers to the firm's retirement income planning resources, including its wealth assessment quiz . The assessment is designed to help individuals evaluate any potential gaps in their wealth strategy by considering factors such as income needs, spending expectations, investment portfolio, estate planning and other long-term financial objectives. Together, the blog and video provide educational resources intended to help retirees better understand the decisions that accompany retirement income planning.The publication also highlights several factors that can influence retirement withdrawal strategies, including required minimum distributions, Social Security timing, taxable versus tax-deferred accounts, Roth assets, healthcare costs, and changing tax laws. Rather than relying on a single withdrawal formula, the article encourages retirees to periodically review their strategy as circumstances evolve throughout retirement.The discussion reflects a broader shift in retirement planning, where financial professionals increasingly focus on coordinating investment management with tax planning, legacy planning, and retirement income strategies. By viewing these decisions as interconnected rather than independent, retirees may be better positioned to support long-term financial flexibility while managing changing income needs over multiple decades.Fragasso Financial Advisors regularly publishes educational content covering retirement planning, investment management, tax-efficient wealth strategies, charitable giving, estate planning, and other topics designed to help investors make informed financial decisions. The firm's blog serves as a resource for high-net-worth investors seeking practical guidance on navigating complex financial issues while adapting to changing market conditions and personal circumstances.The new article, "Your Retirement Withdrawal Strategy: Creating Tax-Efficient Income Through Every Stage of Retirement," is now available on the Fragasso Financial Advisors website alongside the accompanying educational video and retirement assessment resources.Investment advice offered by investment advisor representatives through Fragasso Financial Advisors, a registered investment advisor.About Fragasso Financial Advisors, Inc. Fragasso Financial Advisors, Inc. operates as an independent, primarily fee-based, employee-owned financial advisory establishment. Since its inception in 1972, the firm has been providing personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses. With a focus on long-term relationships and a commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, Fragasso Financial Advisors is a fiduciary, acting in their clients’ best interests with every decision.

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