Belmar-Based Wild & Free Painting Celebrates Eight Years of Creative Wellness Programming

Wild & Free Painting Logo Elissa Arbeitman

Licensed and Board-Certified Art Therapist Offers Process Painting Groups, Art Therapy, Professional Trainings, and Community Partnerships

Many adults have learned to associate creativity with performance, productivity, or getting it right” — Elissa Arbeitman, MA, ATR-BC, LCAT, LPAT, ATCS

BELMAR, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations around burnout, mental wellness, loneliness, and digital overwhelm continue to grow, Wild & Free Painting is creating opportunities for adults to slow down, reconnect, and engage in meaningful creative experiences.Founded in 2018 by licensed and board-certified art therapist Elissa Arbeitman, Wild & Free Painting is celebrating eight years of offering Process Painting groups, individual art therapy for women , continuing education programs for helping professionals, creative workshops, and community partnerships throughout Monmouth County and beyond.A licensed and board-certified art therapist since 2003, Arbeitman founded Wild & Free Painting after recognizing a growing need for experiences that support emotional well-being through creative expression. Her work combines more than two decades of clinical experience with a deep belief that creative expression belongs to everyone, not just those who identify as artists."Many adults have learned to associate creativity with performance, productivity, or getting it right," says Arbeitman. "What I see over and over again is that people are hungry for spaces where they can simply show up, be present, and create without judgment."In addition to weekly Process Painting groups and individual art therapy, Wild & Free Painting partners with businesses, schools, healthcare organizations, and community groups to provide team-building experiences and creative wellness programming. The studio also offers continuing education opportunities for social workers, art therapists and helping professionals, including a 12-hour Creative Burnout Prevention training.Seasonal workshops and collaborations with local teaching artists provide additional opportunities for community members to explore creativity, learn new skills, and connect with others.Wild & Free Painting welcomes adults of all artistic backgrounds and experience levels. No previous art experience is required.For more information, visit www.wildandfreepainting.com About Wild & Free PaintingWild & Free Painting is a Belmar, New Jersey-based creative wellness studio founded by licensed and board-certified art therapist Elissa Arbeitman. The studio offers Process Painting groups, individual art therapy, continuing education programs, workshops, and community partnerships designed to support creativity, connection, self-expression, and personal growth.

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