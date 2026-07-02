Boaters Prompted to ‘Clean, Drain and Dry’ to Halt the Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species

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AUSTIN – The Fourth of July holiday arrives soon and during the height of summer, Texans throughout the state will head out to enjoy the sun and water. During the holiday celebrations, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urges boaters, paddlers and anglers to do their part to protect Texas lakes from aquatic invasive species.

“While we want everyone to have a great time, we also want to avoid giving harmful invasive species free rides to new lakes,” said Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries regional director. “The best way to prevent the spread of many aquatic invasive species and protect fishing and other recreation for everyone is to take just a few minutes to clean, drain and dry your boats and equipment every time you visit any lake.”

In addition to boaters helping prevent harm to aquatic ecosystems, water infrastructure and the recreational experience at lakes by cleaning, draining and drying their boats, it’s also the law. Transporting prohibited aquatic invasive species in Texas is illegal. Boaters must drain all water from their boat and onboard receptacles, including bait buckets, before leaving or approaching a body of fresh water. They must also remove all invasive plants from the boat and trailer before leaving a lake.

Two of the biggest threats to Texas lakes, zebra mussels and giant salvinia, continue to spread to new areas in Texas. In addition, other highly invasive species can be spread or introduced by boaters including water hyacinth, crested and yellow floating heart and quagga mussels, or other invasive species not yet found in Texas.

Zebra mussels, a non-native shellfish that attaches to hard surfaces, pose a significant concern for Texas lakes. These invasive mussels damage boats and infrastructure for water supply and control, alter lake ecosystems and cause harm to native species. They also litter shorelines with hazardous, sharp shells that impact lakefront recreation.

Zebra mussels are now found in 40 Texas lakes across seven river basins, as well as in river reaches downstream of infested lakes. TPWD and partners monitor numerous at-risk lakes around the state for early detection of zebra and closely related quagga mussels. Once they’ve been introduced and become established in a lake, nothing can be done to control or eradicate them.

“Zebra mussels can be attached to boats or even carried by anchors or plants clinging to boats,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species. “Invasive quagga mussels, as well as golden mussels, a new invasive species now spreading in California, could hitchhike into Texas on or in boats. Microscopic invasive mussel larvae can be transported in residual water in the boat. Taking just a few minutes to clean, drain and dry boats can make a huge difference in our efforts to prevent further spread of these highly damaging invasive mussels and protect more Texas lakes, many of which remain mussel-free.”

Giant salvinia, a highly invasive, free-floating aquatic fern that can double its coverage area in a week, is a serious concern for anyone who enjoys our lakes. This invasive plant can produce thick surface mats that make fishing, boating, swimming and other water recreation nearly impossible.

Giant salvinia is currently present on 29 East Texas lakes and numerous rivers, creeks and marshes between Houston and Beaumont. While TPWD efforts have kept giant salvinia from currently limiting angling or boating access in Texas public waters, this invasive plant could still hitchhike from one lake to another on a boat, trailer or other equipment, creating new problems.

“There’s no doubt that Texans love their lakes, but we also need everyone to take action to help protect them,” said John Findeisen, TPWD aquatic habitat enhancement team lead. “It only takes a tiny fragment of giant salvinia or other invasive plants to create a problem in a new lake. Preventing aquatic invasive species introductions avoids costly, long-term efforts to manage these species once they become established in a lake. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. It only takes a small amount of our time as responsible boaters to clean, drain and dry our boats and equipment to prevent new introductions of aquatic invasive species.”

TPWD urges boaters to follow these three simple but crucial steps before traveling from lake to lake—Clean, Drain, and Dry:

Remove plants, mud and debris.

Drain all water from the boat and gear.

Once back home, open compartments and allow everything to dry completely for at least a week, if possible.

If drying for a week isn’t possible, a high-pressure rinse of the exterior and compartments can help to reduce the risk of moving invasive species.

If a boat or other equipment has been stored in the water at a lake with invasive mussels, it is likely infested and poses an extremely high risk for transporting these invasive species to a new lake. Before moving the boat, it is critical to call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance.

For more information on how to properly clean, drain and dry boats and equipment, visit the TPWD YouTube channel to watch a short instructional video. To learn more about zebra mussels and other invasive species in Texas, visit tpwd.texas.gov/StopInvasives.

TPWD and partners monitor for invasive species in Texas lakes, but anyone who spots them on boats, trailers or equipment that is being moved can help prevent new introductions by reporting the sighting to TPWD at (512) 389-4848. Anyone who finds invasive species such as zebra mussels in lakes where they haven’t been found before can help identify new introductions by emailing photos and location information to aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.