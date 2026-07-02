Commissioner Causey urges safety first during milestone Independence Day celebrations
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey strongly encourages all North Carolinians to prioritize safety around grills and fireworks during this year’s Fourth of July festivities, a particularly historic celebration as the United States commemorates its 250th birthday.
“We want to make sure this Independence Day holiday is a happy one and free from tragedy,” said Commissioner Causey. “Taking just a moment to review basic safety measures before lighting fireworks or firing up the grill can prevent accidents and protect your loved ones.”
Data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) indicates that fireworks accidents led to roughly 13,000 emergency room visits and 15 fatalities nationwide over the past year. Young adults and teenagers between the ages of 15 and 24 remain the demographic most vulnerable to these hazards.
To safeguard your family and property, Commissioner Causey advises adhering to these safety guidelines:
- Keep children away from lighting fireworks, including sparklers.
- Be aware of local laws and confirm your fireworks are legal before use.
- Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby.
- Light one firework at a time and back up to a safe distance quickly.
- Dump water on malfunctioning or unexploded fireworks; do not attempt to pick up or relight them.
- Position your grill strictly outdoors and maintain a minimum three-foot clearance from any of your home’s structures.
- Open the lid of a gas grill before igniting and never leave an active grill unattended.
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