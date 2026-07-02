Commissioner Causey urges safety first during milestone Independence Day celebrations

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey strongly encourages all North Carolinians to prioritize safety around grills and fireworks during this year’s Fourth of July festivities, a particularly historic celebration as the United States commemorates its 250th birthday.

“We want to make sure this Independence Day holiday is a happy one and free from tragedy,” said Commissioner Causey. “Taking just a moment to review basic safety measures before lighting fireworks or firing up the grill can prevent accidents and protect your loved ones.”

Data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) indicates that fireworks accidents led to roughly 13,000 emergency room visits and 15 fatalities nationwide over the past year. Young adults and teenagers between the ages of 15 and 24 remain the demographic most vulnerable to these hazards.

To safeguard your family and property, Commissioner Causey advises adhering to these safety guidelines: