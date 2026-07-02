Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. James Capers Jr. as Grand Marshal of the First in Freedom Parade

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley today announced that retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr., a newly awarded Medal of Honor recipient and longtime North Carolina resident, will serve as Grand Marshal of the First in Freedom Parade.

"Major James Capers Jr. represents the very best of our state and our nation," said Commissioner Luke Farley. "His extraordinary courage under fire, unwavering commitment to his fellow Marines, and lifetime of service embody the values we celebrate every Independence Day. It is an incredible honor to welcome this American hero as Grand Marshal of the First in Freedom Parade."

President Donald J. Trump presented Maj. Capers with the Medal of Honor on June 18, 2026, recognizing his extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War. The award upgraded the Silver Star he originally received for his actions while leading a four-day reconnaissance patrol deep in enemy territory.

During the mission, Maj. Capers and his team were tasked with locating a North Vietnamese regimental base camp. Despite engaging a numerically superior enemy force on three separate occasions, he pressed forward with the mission. His leadership enabled his team to direct supporting fire onto the enemy base camp, disrupting an impending attack against a nearby Marine battalion.

On the patrol's final day, the team was ambushed by a claymore mine and came under an intense barrage of enemy fire. Although suffering multiple severe wounds and significant blood loss, Maj. Capers continued to lead his Marines, coordinate supporting fire, and direct the team's movement toward an extraction site. True to the Marine Corps' ethos of never leaving a fellow Marine behind, he refused evacuation until every member of his patrol had safely boarded the rescue helicopter. Only then did he allow himself to be evacuated.

A longtime resident of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Maj. Capers continues to call North Carolina home and remains an active presence within the special operations community. With his recent recognition, he becomes North Carolina's 22nd Medal of Honor recipient and the first African American commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps to receive the Medal of Honor.

"North Carolina has long been home to some of America's greatest military heroes," Farley said. "As we celebrate our nation's independence, there is no one more fitting to lead this year's First in Freedom Parade than Major James Capers Jr. His courage and selfless leadership continue to inspire generations of North Carolinians."

The First in Freedom Parade celebrates North Carolina's rich patriotic heritage and honors the men and women whose service and sacrifice have defended the freedoms Americans cherish.