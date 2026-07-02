Grand Canyon West Launches Kids Free Family Offering and July Discount in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Peach Springs, AZ – As summer sets in, Grand Canyon West is offering families a fun and affordable getaway with this season's 'Kids Free' promotion and a special July promotion to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.The 'Kids Free' promotion is perfect for families who love the outdoors. With the purchase of one All-Access Pass, one adult may bring up to two children ages 5–12 (children under 5 are always free) to experience everything included in the comprehensive pass throughout the summer. The offer must be redeemed in person at Grand Canyon West and is not available online. This promotion cannot be combined with any other offers.In honor of America's 250th anniversary, Grand Canyon West is celebrating with 25% off All-Access Passes throughout the month of July. This exclusive discount is available only through online digital display advertisements. Guests will have a special opportunity to experience the only natural wonder of the world located in the United States, creating a bucket-list adventure that will last a lifetime.The All-Access Pass includes:• General admission to Grand Canyon West• Access to the stunning Skywalk, a glass bridge suspended 4,000 feet above the canyon floor• Rides on the hop-on, hop-off shuttle to scenic viewpoints, including Eagle Point and Guano Point• Zipline adventure (available on a first-come, first-served basis)• $10 meal voucher at on-site dining locations*• $10 merchandise voucher for use at gift shops*• Unlimited arcade games at Hualapai Point• Cultural experiences hosted by members of the Hualapai Tribe*Available with a minimum purchase of $20.Owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon West is just a relaxing, scenic two-hour drive east of Las Vegas, making it a convenient escape for families looking to make the most of their summer break.More information about Grand Canyon West and these summer promotions can be found at GrandCanyonWest.com.

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