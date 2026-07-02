Star of Nat Geo’s “No Taste Like Home” Antoni Porowski is Sharing Easy Ways to Elevate Healthy Summer Cooking

Find out How to Win an Exclusive Virtual Cooking Lesson with Antoni

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delicious meals don’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. This summer, chef and Emmy-winning TV personality Antoni Porowski is partnering with Fresh Express to share easy ways to elevate healthy meals.The New York Times bestselling author of Antoni in the Kitchen says creating restaurant-inspired meals at home starts with fresh ingredients and a little creativity.“My number one way to save time without sacrificing quality is to start with Fresh Express salad kits. They give you a fresh, flavorful foundation, and then you can make the meal your own. Prepare proteins ahead of time so you can quickly create satisfying meals throughout the week.” said Porowski.Looking for a simple way to put that tip into practice? Antoni is also sharing one of his favorite summer recipes.“My Summer Weeknight Salmon Caesar is made with the Fresh Express Twisted Pesto Caesar Chopped Kit. I love the combination of creamy Caesar with basil and parmesan notes from the pesto. Add roasted salmon, crispy polenta and grapes soaked in red wine vinegar for extra texture and brightness. It’s a simple way to turn a salad kit into a restaurant-worthy meal.” Porowski added.For more recipe inspiration and a chance to win an exclusive virtual cooking experience with Antoni Porowski, visit https://FreshExpressContest.com About Fresh ExpressFresh Express is a leading manufacturer of fresh and delicious salads. Headquartered in Windermere, Florida, the company produces fresh, ready-to-eat salads, fruits and vegetables – all grown and harvested under the most exacting standards, thoroughly washed and specially packaged to maintain the utmost freshness.Fresh Express pioneered the “Keep-CrispBag” that made it possible for people all across the country to buy packaged salads at their local grocery stores. And ever since that breakthrough, they’ve been creating other “firsts” along with a host of new great-tasting ready-to-eat selections for our consumers to enjoy.For more information, please visit https://www.FreshExpress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.