PRESERVING THE GENRE-DEFINING VISIONS: SCI-FI ANIME PRODUCTION CELS UP FOR AUCTION

AKIRA

Akira, Ghost In The Shell, Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Macross and more Sci-Fi Anime Classics

From Akira to Cowboy Bebop, Propstore is proud to share this rare chance to own the artwork that created the acclaimed films that defined the anime sci-fi genre for yourself.” — Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore — a world leader in entertainment memorabilia auctioneering — is set to feature a selection of influential, revolutionary anime art from film and television that created the futuristic, sci-fi anime genre and brought the animated world of film to adult storytelling. These lots are included in Propstore’s $1 million Animation Art Live Auction running from July 8-9, 2026.From the neon, cyberpunk streets of Katsuhiro Otomo’s Akira (1988) to the philosophical, cybernetic depth of Mamoru Oshii’s Ghost in the Shell (1995), and the genre-blending, space-traveling of Shinichiro Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop (1998), these masterpieces internationally broke boundaries between genres and generations. By bridging the gap between traditional Japanese hand-painted craftsmanship and complex, mature cinematic storytelling, these stories shaped the visual and thematic language of modern sci-fi— inspiring decades of Hollywood blockbusters, digital animation, and pop culture.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Helping to define the genre of anime and sci-fi animation, Akira (1988) used over 160,000 animation cells to illustrate a nuanced and artful plot to captivate adult audiences, proving animation as a medium for complex, futuristic storytelling. These cels capture pivotal moments of the film for both the journey of Tetsuo and the people in the futuristic world of Akira. Categorized into three different lots, these selected cels are estimated to sell for $528 - $1,584.Also featured in Propstore’s Animation auction are an original production cel and douga from another influential futuristic animated film — Ghost In The Shell (1995). Generating a wide impact across the film industry, the film inspired The Matrix franchise and was described as the first adult animated film to reach a level of literary and visual excellence by acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron. This cel, capturing Batou at the pivot of the market scene, is estimated at $1,320 - $2,640.Cowboy Bebop (1995-1996), with its hero Spike Spiegel, remains one of the most recognizable faces of sci-fi, futuristic anime worldwide as he chased down criminals across foreign planets in the neo-noir space western. This auction features a cel from Episode 10, “Ganymede Elegy,” with Spike seeking out the bounty of his intended target. The cel is estimated to fetch $1,056 - $2,112 at auction.Russell Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Expert, commented on the collection: “Anime has drawn fans across the world and spanning generations. Using animation as the medium to tell imaginative, futuristic stories to both children and adults alike created some of the most beloved and influential characters and plots. From Akira to Cowboy Bebop, Propstore is proud to share this rare chance to own the artwork that created the acclaimed films that defined the anime sci-fi genre for yourself. “Spanning decades of animation history from anime to Disney to The Simpsons, the auction highlights original hand-drawn production cels, drawings, storyboards, concept artwork, and development materials. The two-day Live Auction runs July 8–9, 2026, with global online, absentee, and telephone bidding available throughout. Bidding begins each day at 03:00 PM BST / 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT.Registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/519 Top Sci-Fi lots to be sold in Propstore’s auction (with estimated sale prices) include:AKIRA (1988) Tetsuo Shima Original Production Cel, and Crowd Original Production Cel with Matching Douga Est. $792 - $1,584 (£600 - £1,200)AKIRA (1988) Tetsuo Original Production Cel with Matching Douga, Doctor Onishi Production Cel with Matching Douga, and Tank Original Production Cel and Matching Douga Est. $428 - $1,056 (£400 - £800)GHOST IN THE SHELL (1995) Batou Original Production Cel with Matching Douga Drawing Est. $1,320 - $2,640 (£1,000 - £2,000)COWBOY BEBOP (TV SERIES, 1998-1999) Spike Spiegel Original Production Cel with Matching Douga Drawing from "Ganymede Elegy" Est. $1,056 - $2,112 (£800 - £1,600)MACROSS: DO YOU REMEMBER LOVE? (1984) Lynn Minmay Original Production Cel on Fine Art Giclée Background Est. $1,980 - $3,961 (£1,500 - £3,000)NEON GENESIS EVANGELION (TV SERIES, 1995-1996) Shinji Original Production Cel and Matching Douga Drawing from "Weaving a Story 2: Oral Stage" Est. $1,056 - $2,112 (£800 - £1,600)MOBILE FIGHTER G GUNDAM (TV SERIES, 1994-1995) Dragon Gundam Original Pan Production Cel with Matching Douga Drawing from "Sai Saici's New Attack! Blazing Dragon Gundam" Est. $1,056 - $2,112 (£800 - £1,600)PATLABOR: THE MOVIE (1989) AV-98 Ingram Original Production Cel with Matching Douga Est. $396 - $792 (£300 - £600)Propstore will also be hosting a special public free exhibition at Borough Yards, London from July 2-5, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlights of original western as well as anime and Japanese animation artwork up close, before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/animation-art-live-auction-exclusive-exhibition-london-tickets-1992483291160 # # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/m6ev0pe7wvkp3xrsa6oxo/ACY0pvn2jfBOCbDGvjcIghg?rlkey=yqyeb9mig3gas1kzgok6w187x&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting, offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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